The "Trojan Treasures: Please Come Back" photo exhibition, hosted by the Beyoğlu Municipality and brought to life in collaboration with the Istanbul Marmara Education Foundation and Maltepe University, has opened its doors at the Terra Santa Monastery.

The exhibition, curated by Erkan Özdilek, was inaugurated with speeches by Beyoğlu Mayor Inan Güney and professor Celal Oktay Yalın, dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts at Maltepe University. The exhibition reflects the story of the famous "Trojan Treasures," also known as "Treasure A" in the archaeology world, discovered by Heinrich Schliemann in 1873, as well as approximately 30 other works made of precious metals or stones. The exhibition aims to express the longing for the lands to which this heritage belongs through art.

Güney emphasized the exhibition’s importance in connecting visitors to the rich history of the land. He stated: “We live on lands with immense cultural heritage, where the past is marked in relics, stones and stories. Our city, Beyoğlu, has nurtured these treasures for centuries. Protecting heritage is protecting our ancestors. We are working to preserve and promote Beyoğlu through its culture and art."

Celal Oktay Yalın also highlighted the importance of the exhibition. He explained: “In this photo exhibition, featuring over 80 photographers, you will see examples of the Trojan treasures smuggled abroad. Among them are valuable pieces still on display in our country, in Istanbul. The exhibition aims to convey the message that these cultural treasures, scattered across various parts of the world – such as Germany, the U.K., Russia and some in our own country – should return to the place they belong to. That is why we added the title ‘Please Come Back’ to our exhibition."

Story of Trojan treasures

The Trojan treasures were uncovered in the late 19th century by German merchant and amateur archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann during excavations at Hisarlık Hill. The famous "Priamos Treasure," also known as "Treasure A," was found on May 31, 1873, and dates back to the Trojan II period. It contains gold jewelry, precious stones and various archaeological artifacts. Schliemann smuggled these treasures abroad in violation of Ottoman law, and despite legal efforts by the Ottoman Empire, it was discovered that the artifacts had been taken to Berlin. The treasures, which were lost during World War II, were later discovered to have been taken as war loot to Russia in 1992 and since 1995, they have been exhibited at the Pushkin Museum in Moscow.