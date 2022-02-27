Daily Sabah logo

Daily Sabah logo

Ukraine, storms and fashion: Weekly top photos

by agencies Feb 27, 2022 1:20 pm +03 +03:00

A general view of Mount Fuji, Japan's highest mountain at 3,776 meters (12,388 feet) is pictured from Fujinoki Tagonoura Minato park in Fuji city, Shizuoka Prefecture, Feb. 23, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Police officers are seen deployed in the streets during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Moscow, Feb. 24, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

People inspect a damaged mosque following an earthquake in Pasaman, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Feb. 25, 2022. The strong and shallow earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Friday, panicking people in Sumatra island and neighboring Malaysia and Singapore.

(AP Photo)

Police officers detain demonstrators in St. Petersburg, Russia, Feb. 24, 2022. Hundreds of people gathered in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Thursday, protesting against Russia's attack on Ukraine. Similar protests took place in other Russian cities, and activists were also arrested.

(AP Photo)

A column of fire burns pine trees in Santo Tome, Corrientes province, Argentina, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares.

(AP Photo)

The Japanese 1351 Turf Sprint contender Entscheiden gallops in the morning track work at the King Abdulaziz racetrack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 25, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A model wears a creation as part of the Moschino Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Feb. 24, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy, in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 21, 2022.

(AP Photo)

The head of the main character of the short, animated film "Bestia" by director Hugo Covarrubias is displayed at his studio inside the Mapocho train station that has been turned into a cultural center, in Santiago, Chile, Feb. 21, 2022.

(AP Photo)

General view as fireworks explode above the stadium during the closing ceremony National Stadium, Beijing, China, Feb. 20, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

(AP Photo)

A person reacts during a pro-Ukrainian demonstration near Downing Street, in London, Britain, Feb. 24, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A worker removes dead anchovies washed up on the shores of the Coliumo beach near Concepcion, Chile, Feb. 20, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants use a chair to protect themselves from rocks during a protest by migrants to demand speedy processing of humanitarian visas to continue on their way to the United States, outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, Mexico, Feb. 22, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Waves crash against a lighthouse during Storm Franklin at Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, Feb. 21, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Smoke rises from the burning Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, after a fire broke out on the ferry, off the island of Corfu, Greece, Feb. 18, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A model presents a creation during the "On/Off presents Jack Irving" catwalk show at London Fashion Week in London, Britain, Feb. 18, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A child looks out of a dust-covered window of a train next to a heart symbol depicted on it, as evacuees board a train before leaving the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, Feb. 20, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A tourist looks at the blocks of ice that have broken off Jokulsarlon glacier lagoon at Diamond beach during the winter in the southern coast of Iceland, Feb. 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

