Singapore has welcomed a vibrant new addition to its stunning Gardens by the Bay park – the "Tulipmania" exhibition, a celebration of the beauty and culture of Türkiye.

In a splendid collaboration with the Embassy of Singapore, this dazzling showcase of tulip beauty has captured the hearts of visitors from near and far. The tulips brought from Türkiye are exhibited with three-dimensional images of Galata Tower, Ottoman-era Safranbolu Houses, Maiden's Tower and Cappadocia.

A Turkish marbling artwork displayed at the "Tulipmania" exhibition, Singapore, April 21, 2023. (AA Photo)

In addition, examples of traditional Turkish weaving, ceramics, calligraphy and copper art are presented to Singaporeans and tourists visiting the country. The exhibition, supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye and Turkish Airlines (THY), was organized as part of the events observing the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, Ambassador in Singapore Mehmet Burçin Gönenli first highlighted the grief brought by the Feb. 6 earthquake in Kahramanmaraş, which claimed tens of thousands of lives in southern Türkiye. Gönenli stated that the friendship, solidarity and assistance from all corners of the world, including Singapore, immediately after the earthquake were a source of consolation for Türkiye. He thanked the Singapore government for helping during the country's most difficult times, the Singapore Civil Defense Force sending search and rescue teams to Kahramanmaraş and Singaporean friends.

Ambassador Gönenli indicated that Singapore and Türkiye, gateways to their respective regions, are natural and strategic partners, and the "Tulipmania" exhibition expresses Türkiye's willingness to deepen its relations.

The opening of the exhibition, attended by Senior Minister of State at the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sim Ann as the guest of honor, was accompanied by a performance by qanun artist Ahmed Baran and marbling artist Garip Ay, synchronized with music.

Also, Singapore Civil Defense Force personnel who participated in search and rescue operations after the earthquake in Türkiye, Colonel Eric Yap, commander of the Civil Defense Force, was presented with a marbling artwork for the contributions of the Singaporean search and rescue team to post-disaster efforts.