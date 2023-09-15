Daily Sabah logo

Fishing in Türkiye's Lake Beyşehir

by Daily Sabah with AA Sep 15, 2023 1:57 pm +03 +03:00

Ibrahim Erdoğan, a 46-year-old fisherman who operates in Beyşehir Lake, one of Türkiye's most significant freshwater fish production centers, gathers his nets in the early hours of the morning after setting them every evening. He earns his livelihood by selling the fish he catches during the fishing season, primarily targeting common carp and velvet carp, and he has been passionately practicing his profession for 25 years.

Ibrahim Erdoğan poses for a photo with the fish he caught on a boat at Lake Beyşehir in Konya, Turkiye, Sept. 9, 2023.

AA

AA

Fishing activities at Lake Beyşehir in Türkiye's Konya

AA

AA

AA

AA

