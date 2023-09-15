Fishing in Türkiye's Lake Beyşehir

Ibrahim Erdoğan, a 46-year-old fisherman who operates in Beyşehir Lake, one of Türkiye's most significant freshwater fish production centers, gathers his nets in the early hours of the morning after setting them every evening. He earns his livelihood by selling the fish he catches during the fishing season, primarily targeting common carp and velvet carp, and he has been passionately practicing his profession for 25 years.

Ibrahim Erdoğan poses for a photo with the fish he caught on a boat at Lake Beyşehir in Konya, Turkiye, Sept. 9, 2023.

AA