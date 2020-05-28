An agreement to enhance cultural cooperation between Ankara and Budapest was published in Turkey's Official Gazette on Thursday.

The agreement aims "to strengthen existing cultural relations and further promote reciprocal cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual respect."

According to the protocol, both Turkey and Hungary must aim to develop cooperation between cultural and art institutions.

The renovated Ottoman-era Tomb of Gül Baba in Budapest, Hungary, was inaugurated in 2018.

The governments of both countries will organize joint projects on the protection, restoration and scientific investigation of intangible cultural heritage.

The exchange of informative materials and publications, particularly in public and national libraries, as well as the exchange of microfilms and digital copies of manuscripts, has also been agreed on to enrich each country's collections.

A photo from an old exhibit titled "Speaking Kaftan," which sheds light on Ottoman-era Hungary, Kecskemet, Hungary. (AA Photo)

Mutual events and reciprocal visits of bands and artists to support and promote music, choreography, opera, ballet and other art forms will be arranged in line with the agreement.

International film festivals, international symposiums, panels and festivals shall also be encouraged and organized mutually.

While the agreement is effective for five years at least, it will be automatically renewed unless either country notifies otherwise.