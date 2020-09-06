Permanent exhibitions to introduce the World Heritage Sites of Turkey will be opened in the country's 81 provinces as part of an agreement between the Tourism and Promotion Platform (TUTAP) and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), TUTAP Chairman Fikret Yıldız said the tourism sector in Turkey has been negatively affected by the outbreak of coronavirus as it has in the rest of the world. Yıldız pointed out that after the end of the pandemic, Turkey is set to become one of the most popular countries for tourism and that 70 million tourists and $70 billion (TL 520 billion) in revenue are targeted for 2023.

With giant seated limestone statues, Mount Nemrut in Turkey's southeastern Adıyaman province is on the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. (AA PHOTO)

Turkey is one of the world's leading countries in terms of the World Heritage Sites registered UNESCO, creating an advantage for attracting tourism. “We aim to introduce all our sites registered by the UNESCO in the most accurate way to the target visitors. In addition, it is our duty to inform our own people about these sites,” Yıldız said.

The exhibition will be arranged in both Turkish and English, and booklets prepared within the scope of the show will be distributed free of charge to visitors, he said.

Yıldız noted: “Our exhibitions will be available online as well. People will have the opportunity to visit the shows on the internet and get to know our World Heritage Sites. We will both introduce our World Heritage Sites to our citizens and introduce them to foreign tourists in the best way possible.”