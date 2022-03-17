Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Landslide hits Peruvian town, buries dozens of houses

by agencies Mar 17, 2022 2:25 pm +03 +03:00

Seven people are missing and about sixty houses are buried in the Peruvian province of Pataz after a devastating landslide. Peruvian President Pedro Castillo posted on Twitter: "I have arranged for the head of the National Civil Defense Institute and the Minister of Defense to go to the area affected by the landslide in the province of Pataz, in the La Libertad region. We will support the affected families and coordinate various actions with the local authorities."

This handout photo released by the Peruvian Presidency press office shows Peruvian President Pedro Castillo flying in a helicopter over the area after a landslide affected dozens of buildings in Retama, Parcoy district, Peru, March 16, 2022.

(Photo by Aldair Mejia/Peruvian Presidency/ AFP)

Rescue teams gather near a landslide on a street in Retamas, in Pataz, Peru, March 15, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Rescue workers dig in a building affected by a landslide that buried dozens of homes in Retamas village, Parcoy district in northern Peru, March 15, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Rescue teams gather near a landslide on a street in Retamas, in Pataz, Peru, March 15, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Rescue workers dig in a building affected by a landslide that buried dozens of homes in Retamas village, Parcoy district in northern Peru, March 15, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Handout photo released by the Peruvian Presidency press office of a rescue worker at a building damaged by a landslide in Retama, Parcoy district, Peru, March 15, 2022.

(Photo by Aldair Mejia/Peruvian Presidency/ AFP)

Rescue workers dig in a building affected by a landslide that buried dozens of homes in Retamas village, Parcoy district in northern Peru, March 15, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

This handout photo released by the Peruvian Presidency press office shows a rescue worker at a building damaged by a landslide in Retama, Parcoy district, Peru, March 16, 2022.

(Photo by Aldair Mejia/Peruvian Presidency/ AFP)

View of a landslide of stone and mud that buried dozens of houses in Retamas town, Parcoy district northern Peru, March 15, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Handout photo released by the Peruvian Presidency press office shows an aerial view of the area after a landslide affected dozens of buildings in Retama, Parcoy district, Peru, March 16, 2022.

(Photo by Aldair Mejia/Peruvian Presidency/ AFP)

This handout photo released by the Peruvian Presidency press office shows an aerial view of the area after a landslide affected dozens of buildings in Retama, Parcoy district, Peru, March 16, 2022.

(Photo by Aldair Mejia/Peruvian Presidency/ AFP)

Aerial view of the landslide of stone and mud that buried dozens of houses in Retamas town, Parcoy district northern Peru, March 15, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Handout photo released by the Peruvian Presidency press office of a hillside in Retama, Parcoy district, Peru, March 16, 2022.

(Photo by Aldair Mejia/Peruvian Presidency/ AFP)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.