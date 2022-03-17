Landslide hits Peruvian town, buries dozens of houses

Seven people are missing and about sixty houses are buried in the Peruvian province of Pataz after a devastating landslide. Peruvian President Pedro Castillo posted on Twitter: "I have arranged for the head of the National Civil Defense Institute and the Minister of Defense to go to the area affected by the landslide in the province of Pataz, in the La Libertad region. We will support the affected families and coordinate various actions with the local authorities."

This handout photo released by the Peruvian Presidency press office shows Peruvian President Pedro Castillo flying in a helicopter over the area after a landslide affected dozens of buildings in Retama, Parcoy district, Peru, March 16, 2022.

(Photo by Aldair Mejia/Peruvian Presidency/ AFP)