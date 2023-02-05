Art gallery Anna Laudel announced her participation in one of the world's leading contemporary art fairs Zonamaco in Mexico City, presenting a special selection of artworks recently produced by contemporary artist Lal Batman.

As the largest art fair in Latin America, the 2023 edition of Zonamaco will bring artists from different countries, combining contemporary art, modern art, design, photography and antiques.

Attracting art lovers from all over the world, the Galleries Section of the fair comprises parts including the Main Section, Modern Art, Ejes and Sur. Participating in an international art fair with a solo presentation for the first time, Lal Batman will be represented by Anna Laudel at the Sur section.

Curated by Luiza Teixeira de Freitas, this year's theme for Sur is about feminine, female embodiment and empowerment. Batman’s special selection for this section includes a wide range of works including oil paintings, installations and interactive works produced by digital and plastic art materials.

"Hide and Seek I," by Lal Batman, soil and convex mirror. (Photo courtesy of Anna Laudel)

Referring to her previous exhibitions "Expose" and "Antract," Batman's works focus on how digital platforms contribute to sociocultural change. Batman explores how digital communication technologies are used in everyday life. Inspired by observations and questioning of contemporary visual culture, Batman’s selected work reflects our intertwined bodies, images and minds. Simultaneously, the artist connects with today’s desires to expose, reveal, watch (and to be watched), follow (and to be followed), peek and (to have peeked), and adds her own interpretations to these phenomena.

Lal Batman’s solo selection, presented by Anna Laudel can be visited at Zonamaco Art Fair in Mexico City from Feb. 8 to 12.