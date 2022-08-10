Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Striking fear into enemy hearts: Turkish Amphibious Assault Teams

by Anadolu Agency Aug 10, 2022 7:14 pm +03 +03:00

The Amphibious Assault Teams of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), which can serve both on land and in water while carrying out important missions within the country and abroad, continue their training with the motto "always ready."

A marine fires a bazooka on an assault boat.

The Amphibious Assault Team is trained at a high level in sports and shooting, as well as theoretical and practical training for special missions. The amphibious marines, who are called "Crocodiles" because they can move as fast in water as on land and instill confidence in allies while striking fear in enemy hearts, start their day with sports and continue their training in special areas and at sea, Aug. 10, 2022, undisclosed location. (AA Photo)

AA

The training that the Crocodiles successfully complete, such as landing on a moving ship from a moving assault boat and capturing the ship, is reminiscent of action movie scenes.

AA

The Crocodile's commando training of descending from a helicopter with a rope is breathtaking.

AA

Marines from the Amphibious Assault Teams train with a helicopter with the Turkish Star and Crescent seen behind them.

AA

In the embarkation operation, the Crocodiles advance to the target fully equipped with assault boats.

Evaluating the risk factors, the team climbed onto the deck with the "devil's cross" step dropped from the side of the ship, and after determining a safe area and assembly point, they completed the operation by using advance techniques on the ship.

AA

The amphibious squads accurately hit small targets from long range at the designated points. Having successfully completed the track activities, the teams successfully carried out their duties on land while landing with boats with high maneuverability at sea.

The Amphibious Assault Team is seen in formation on land.

AA

The team, which can neutralize objects that are difficult to see even when under stress without mistaking the target, hit the target on the ground from 12 with a sniper shot from the helicopter.

AA

Amphibious Assault Teams strike fear into the enemy on land and in water.

AA

The team, which is trained in physical endurance on the strength and conditioning development track, is carefully trained to be the best in shooting also.

AA

The marines disembark as they make a sea-based assault on land.

AA

The amphibious marines, who are assigned to the Amphibious Marine Infantry Brigade Command, receive special training in various fields in order to reach superior physical and military standards from the moment they join the team.

Amphibious squads hit small targets from long range at the designated points.

AA

Having successfully completed the grueling eight-week course, the personnel then begin to work in special teams.

AA

Crocodiles train as they descend a wall on an assault.

AA

The Anadolu Agency (AA) team watched the challenging training of the Amphibious Assault Teams – who are actively engaged in many difficult places in the country and abroad – such as residential and closed areas, agility, shooting under stress, sea landings with assault boats, hitting targets from 12 from the helicopter, and shooting on a moving platform.

AA

The Crocodiles land and secure a ship.

AA

The battalion commander, a lieutenant colonel (seen in front of Turkish landing boats), stated to the AA correspondent that the Amphibious Assault Teams within the Amphibious Marine Infantry Brigade, whose past is full of glory and honor, are specially trained and take part in critical missions.

AA

"All personnel in the Amphibious Assault Teams are equipped with the latest generation domestic and national weapons suitable for today's technology. In the footsteps of the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, our Amphibious Assault Teams successfully perform their duties with the slogan of 'always ready,' despite all types of difficult conditions, wherever our Blue Homeland and Naval Forces Command flies our flag," said the lieutenant colonel.

AA

Amphibious Assault Teams have successfully fulfilled many tasks such as fighting terrorism in Türkiye's Hakkari and the regions of the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operations in Syria, supporting peace with the decisive support mission in Afghanistan, humanitarian aid operation in Albania and platform protection in the Eastern Mediterranean within the scope of Operation Mediterranean Shield.

AA

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.