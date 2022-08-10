Striking fear into enemy hearts: Turkish Amphibious Assault Teams

The Amphibious Assault Teams of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), which can serve both on land and in water while carrying out important missions within the country and abroad, continue their training with the motto "always ready."
A marine fires a bazooka on an assault boat.
The Amphibious Assault Team is trained at a high level in sports and shooting, as well as theoretical and practical training for special missions. The amphibious marines, who are called "Crocodiles" because they can move as fast in water as on land and instill confidence in allies while striking fear in enemy hearts, start their day with sports and continue their training in special areas and at sea, Aug. 10, 2022, undisclosed location. (AA Photo)
In the embarkation operation, the Crocodiles advance to the target fully equipped with assault boats.
Evaluating the risk factors, the team climbed onto the deck with the "devil's cross" step dropped from the side of the ship, and after determining a safe area and assembly point, they completed the operation by using advance techniques on the ship.
The amphibious squads accurately hit small targets from long range at the designated points. Having successfully completed the track activities, the teams successfully carried out their duties on land while landing with boats with high maneuverability at sea.
The Amphibious Assault Team is seen in formation on land.
The amphibious marines, who are assigned to the Amphibious Marine Infantry Brigade Command, receive special training in various fields in order to reach superior physical and military standards from the moment they join the team.
Amphibious squads hit small targets from long range at the designated points.
The Anadolu Agency (AA) team watched the challenging training of the Amphibious Assault Teams – who are actively engaged in many difficult places in the country and abroad – such as residential and closed areas, agility, shooting under stress, sea landings with assault boats, hitting targets from 12 from the helicopter, and shooting on a moving platform.
"All personnel in the Amphibious Assault Teams are equipped with the latest generation domestic and national weapons suitable for today's technology. In the footsteps of the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, our Amphibious Assault Teams successfully perform their duties with the slogan of 'always ready,' despite all types of difficult conditions, wherever our Blue Homeland and Naval Forces Command flies our flag," said the lieutenant colonel.
Amphibious Assault Teams have successfully fulfilled many tasks such as fighting terrorism in Türkiye's Hakkari and the regions of the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operations in Syria, supporting peace with the decisive support mission in Afghanistan, humanitarian aid operation in Albania and platform protection in the Eastern Mediterranean within the scope of Operation Mediterranean Shield.
