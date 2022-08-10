Striking fear into enemy hearts: Turkish Amphibious Assault Teams

The Amphibious Assault Teams of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), which can serve both on land and in water while carrying out important missions within the country and abroad, continue their training with the motto "always ready."

A marine fires a bazooka on an assault boat.

The Amphibious Assault Team is trained at a high level in sports and shooting, as well as theoretical and practical training for special missions. The amphibious marines, who are called "Crocodiles" because they can move as fast in water as on land and instill confidence in allies while striking fear in enemy hearts, start their day with sports and continue their training in special areas and at sea, Aug. 10, 2022, undisclosed location. (AA Photo)

AA