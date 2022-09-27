Garbage is generally considered useless material for most of us yet it is a treasure trove for metal sculpture artist Mustafa Tuğrul.

Tuğrul turns scrap metal into art depicting a variety of animals, and he has opened an exhibition entitled "Which of us is lazy?" in the Ankara leg of Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism's Culture Road that revives cultural heritage all over Türkiye, "The Capital Culture Road." The exhibition will open its doors on Saturday.

Metal sculpture artist Mustafa Tuğrul is set to open the exhibition "Which of us is lazy?" with 15 new sculptures as part of the culture road festival, Ankara, Türkiye, Sept. 23, 2022. (AA Photo)

Fifteen works of his metal sculptures will be featured in the exhibition. Each one urges people to contemplate the consumption frenzy as a statue of a sloth made of metal scraps will extend a hand to visitors and ask "which is lazy?" Tuğrul spent three months on the creation process of the sloth.

In addition to the consumption frenzy, Tuğrul hopes visitors will correlate the destruction of nature with the image of a sloth as one of the least destructive animals in nature.