Garbage is generally considered useless material for most of us yet it is a treasure trove for metal sculpture artist Mustafa Tuğrul.
Tuğrul turns scrap metal into art depicting a variety of animals, and he has opened an exhibition entitled "Which of us is lazy?" in the Ankara leg of Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism's Culture Road that revives cultural heritage all over Türkiye, "The Capital Culture Road." The exhibition will open its doors on Saturday.
Fifteen works of his metal sculptures will be featured in the exhibition. Each one urges people to contemplate the consumption frenzy as a statue of a sloth made of metal scraps will extend a hand to visitors and ask "which is lazy?" Tuğrul spent three months on the creation process of the sloth.
In addition to the consumption frenzy, Tuğrul hopes visitors will correlate the destruction of nature with the image of a sloth as one of the least destructive animals in nature.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.