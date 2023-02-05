The "Uşak Carpet Exhibition," presented by the Cyprus Museum of Modern Arts, showcases 46 unique handmade carpets for art enthusiasts at the Near East University Hospital Exhibition Hall. The exhibition, which is open to the public for free until Feb. 10, brings together the ancient art of handmade carpets from Anatolia and the rich cultural heritage of Northern Cyprus.

The handmade Uşak carpets on display have been exhibited in prestigious museums worldwide, including the Louvre Museum in Paris, the Bardini Museum in Florence, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and the National Gallery of Art.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar, President of the Republic Assembly Zorlu Töre, and Uşak Mayor Mehmet Çakın.

President Ersin Tatar said in his remarks: "The Cyprus Museum of Modern Arts continues to create an extraordinary legacy of art through its 435 exhibitions and the works displayed in its museums. This legacy dates back to 1571."

TRNC President Ersin Tatar speaks during the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Lefkoşa (Nicosia), TRNC, Feb. 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Near East University)

"The Turkish Cypriots settled on the island in 1571 but have never forgotten their roots in Anatolia," Tatar added.

Emphasizing the importance of preserving the traditional art of carpet making that started in Uşak and continued when their ancestors arrived in Cyprus, making a significant cultural asset recognized globally, he expressed gratitude to the Near East University and the Cyprus Museum of Modern Arts for their efforts in bringing this tradition to the forefront.

Uşak carpets

Known for their intricate designs and high-quality craftsmanship, Uşak carpets have been produced for centuries and have become synonymous with traditional Turkish carpet weaving. These carpets are highly sought after by collectors and are known for their durability, making them ideal for high-traffic areas in homes.

The designs of Uşak carpets range from classical floral patterns to more abstract designs, often featuring vibrant colors and intricate details. The production of Uşak carpets involves dyeing, spinning, and knotting wool or silk threads to create the final product. The time and skill required to make Uşak carpets make them an actual work of art and a symbol of Turkish cultural heritage.

Uşak Mayor Mehmet Çakın highlighted the city's rich cultural heritage, pointing to the Uşak Carpets, which date back to Lydia and Phrygia. According to the mayor, these carpets, valued in Europe, particularly in the Ottoman Palaces since the 1500s, embody feelings of sadness, happiness, and excitement in their motifs. He expressed delight that these carpets, now considered works of art, are being exhibited at the Cyprus Museum of Modern Arts in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The mayor pledged to preserve and pass on this valuable culture to future generations.

Meanwhile, professor Tamer Şanlıdağ, Rector of the Near East University, emphasized the significance of Uşak for Türkiye. He noted the city was a pioneer in establishing industry and art during the Republican era and hosts several firsts, such as the country's first sugar factory and power generation plant. He also stated that each project at the Near East University Campus, which blends art, science, and technology, is a crucial part of the country's future. He highlighted the opening of the Uşak Carpet Exhibition, which extends the university's roots to the vital city of Uşak in Anatolia.

One of the handmade Uşak carpets is displayed in the exhibition, Lefkoşa (Nicosia), TRNC, Feb. 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Near East University)

The collections at the Cyprus Museum of Modern Arts, Cyprus Car Museum, Near East Art Museum, Walled City Museum, North Cyprus Herbarium, Cyprus Museum of Natural History, and Günsel Art Museum contain over 100,000 pieces that integrate contemporary art with history.

Şanlıdağ emphasized that the university is dedicated to developing science, art, culture, and technology and views its role as representing the university and country and the Turkish world on the international stage.