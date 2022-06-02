French Institute of Anatolian Studies (IFEA) and Institut français Istanbul are organizing Turkish-European Archaeology Days on June 17-19 within the framework of European Archaeology Days. The event, which will be open to all, will take place at Institut français Istanbul.

Organized with the cooperation of 11 institutions in total under the auspices of France's European Union Presidency, the Turkish-European Archaeology Days aims to introduce history buffs and enthusiasts to archaeological research backstage with an exhibition, book booths on archaeology and workshops for children. During the event, the “Thus Speaks Taram-Kubi: Assyrian Correspondence” documentary, produced by the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), and Netflix’s “The Dig” will be screened.

The National Archaeology Days, which have been given the responsibility of the National Institute of Preventive Archaeological Research (Inrap) by the French Ministry of Culture since 2010, started to be organized by 17 countries in Europe, including Turkey, as of 2019 and were named European Archaeology Days.

With 1400 events in 26 countries, 2021 European Archaeology Days has achieved great success. In 2021, archaeology enthusiasts in many cities of Turkey and Europe will be able to watch a rich program of events organized by the actors of the archaeology world for three days this year.

Turkish-European Archaeology Days are organized by Anaïs Lamesa, Head of Archaeology Department at IFEA, and Martin Godon, Scientific and Cooperation with Universities Attaché of the French Embassy in Turkey.