10 must-see caves in Turkey to explore

by DAILY SABAH Sep 14, 2020 1:21 pm +03 +03:00

Altınbeşik Cave

The Altınbeşik Cave in Antalya has the world's third and Turkey's largest underwater lake.

The length of the cave spans more than 2,200 meters, while its lake is 125 meters long with a depth of over 15 meters in some places.

Karain Cave

Karain Cave in the city center of the southern province of Antalya takes its visitors on a journey to the Paleolithic era.

Dupnisa Cave

The Dupnisa cave is located in the northwestern province Kırklareli and consists of three interconnected caves divided into two separate floors. It is the only cave in the Thrace region that accepts visitors and is closed every year for a period of time to allow for the reproduction of 16 different bat species. Read more about it here.

Karaca Cave

Located in Turkey’s northern province Gümüşhane, the cave is considered one of the most colorful caves in Turkey.

Ballıca Cave

Listed on UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List the Ballıca Cave in the Black Sea province of Tokat, is flocked with people who are seeking natural remedies.

Located more than 1,000 meters above sea level, the cave is famous for its temperature – 18 degrees Celsius, which does not change in winter or summer. Read more about it here.

Birkleyn Caves

Located 15 kilometers from the city center of southeastern province Diyarbakır, Lice is home to a 3-kilometer trekking route starting from the Birkleyn Caves, where Assyrian inscriptions, reliefs and remains of the Byzantine era can be found. Read more about it here.

İnsuyu Cave

İnsuyu Cave, in the southern city of Burdur, hosts millions of stalactites and stalagmites as well as nine pools where you can wander in little boats. Burdur is not usually considered as a tourist spot in Turkey, but you should never miss this cave if it is on your route. Read more about it here.

Gilindire Cave

This fossilized Gilindire Cave, whose entrance is situated on a slope 45 meters above the shore, has stalactites, stalagmites and column formations as well as rare features such as cave pearls, travertine and showerhead stalactites. A shepherd accidentally found Gilindire cave in 1999, and scientists now regard it as unique.

Damlataş Cave

Discovered by accident in 1948 while building a harbor and located in the southern city of Antalya, Damlataş Cave is one of the most touristic caves in the country with its amazing architecture of mystical structures.

According to officials, stalactite and stalagmites in the cave were formed over 15,000 years ago.

Mencilis Cave

Located in the Black Sea province Safranbolu the Mencilis Cave has a 400-meter long network that is open to the public.

