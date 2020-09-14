10 must-see caves in Turkey to explore

The Dupnisa cave is located in the northwestern province Kırklareli and consists of three interconnected caves divided into two separate floors. It is the only cave in the Thrace region that accepts visitors and is closed every year for a period of time to allow for the reproduction of 16 different bat species. Read more about it here.
Located more than 1,000 meters above sea level, the cave is famous for its temperature – 18 degrees Celsius, which does not change in winter or summer. Read more about it here.
Located 15 kilometers from the city center of southeastern province Diyarbakır, Lice is home to a 3-kilometer trekking route starting from the Birkleyn Caves, where Assyrian inscriptions, reliefs and remains of the Byzantine era can be found. Read more about it here.
İnsuyu Cave, in the southern city of Burdur, hosts millions of stalactites and stalagmites as well as nine pools where you can wander in little boats. Burdur is not usually considered as a tourist spot in Turkey, but you should never miss this cave if it is on your route. Read more about it here.
This fossilized Gilindire Cave, whose entrance is situated on a slope 45 meters above the shore, has stalactites, stalagmites and column formations as well as rare features such as cave pearls, travertine and showerhead stalactites. A shepherd accidentally found Gilindire cave in 1999, and scientists now regard it as unique.
