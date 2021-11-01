In the 60th anniversary of the journey that started as labor migration to Germany, the "Diaspora Orchestra" of Turkish and German musicians from Germany will meet with art lovers on Nov. 2 at Istanbul's Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall.

The orchestra, which will take the stage under the leadership of violinist Önder Baloğlu, consists of many talented musicians and it is organized by LocksBridge, Turkey's leading international classical music artist management agency.

Turkish musicians who have been working at prestigious institutions across Germany, young musicians who continue their education in Germany, German musicians and other diasporic musicians who have lived in Germany for many years and returned to their homeland will be performing at the orchestra.

The acclaimed violinist Baloğlu will be conducting the orchestra.

Through the Diaspora Orchestra, audiences will witness how the journey that started as a labor migration to Germany turned into art in its 60th year.

Baloğlu said that the project, created by Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall General Art Director Cem Mansur, would celebrate Turkish guest workers, who played a major role in the development of post-war Germany and in time have come to play leading roles in the German art scene.

"It is a special pleasure for me to lead this orchestra from the position of the chief violinist," Baloğlu said.

"Turkey's contributions to Germany and Germany's contributions to Turkey are innumerable. The fruit of the Turkish-German friendship from the process that started with the migration will be our Diaspora Orchestra," he said.

The program will start with Johann Matthias Sperger's Symphony in F-major, and end with Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 45, F-sharp minor, also known as Haydn's "Farewell Symphony."

The event will also feature world premieres of works from composer Kemal Cem Yılmaz and Cem Esen.