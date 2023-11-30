The Quilt Story project, which mixes traditional quilting with contemporary art, will be showcased at Art Basel Miami week from Dec. 6 to 10.

Led by Nazan Aktan and organized by Act Contemporary LLC Miami, this exhibit, supported by Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, aims to merge traditional handmade quilts with contemporary art.

The project's core mission is to showcase the art of handmade quilting, merging it uniquely with contemporary art forms. Aktan's supervision has culminated in a collection that redefines quilts, transforming them into modern art pieces while preserving their traditional essence.

These quilted artworks offer a unique combination of tradition and modernity, bridging generations and introducing a modern perspective to art enthusiasts and the general audience.

This creative fusion revitalizes the art form and invites a broader appreciation for the skill and tradition involved in quilt-making.

The project will be showcased at Red Dot Miami during the Art Basel Miami week. It not only celebrates an Anatolian tradition but also underscores a commitment to the global preservation and evolution of this heritage.

Act Contemporary will display the project at booth 418, marking the beginning of its international presence, with future participation planned for art fairs in Milan, Berlin and Amsterdam in 2023.