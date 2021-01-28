Daily Sabah logo

Top 10 oldest universities in the world

by DAILY SABAH Jan 28, 2021 3:46 pm +03 +03:00

Al-Qarawiyyin, Morocco

Also known as Al-Karaouine, this is the world’s oldest continually operating university. As an added bonus, it was founded by a Muslim woman named Fatima al-Fihri in 859 A.D.

Al-Azhar University, Egypt

Established in Cairo in 970 A.D., this university was originally a madrassa, known as the center of Sunni Muslim learning, but now has a curriculum focused on secular subjects.

Bologna University, Italy

Located in the Italian city of Bologna, this school was founded in 1088 and is considered the oldest university in Europe.

Oxford University, U.K.

Founded in 1096, Oxford has the world’s oldest university museum and is home to the largest university press in the world.

Salamanca University, Spain

The oldest university of the Hispanic world, this school was founded in 1134 and was the first European institution to receive the title of university.

Cambridge University, U.K.

This university was founded in 1209 after some scholars left Oxford after a dispute involving the execution of a few faculty members.

Padua University, Italy

Similar to Cambridge, this university was founded by professors and scholars who left Bologna University in 1222.

University of Naples Federico II, Italy

Considered the first public university in Europe, this school was founded in 1224 by Roman Emperor Frederick II.

Toulouse University, France

Founded in 1229, it was briefly closed in 1793 due to the French Revolution.

Coimbra University, Portugal

Founded in 1290, it was initially located in Lisbon. In 1537, the school was moved to the city of Coimbra.

