Türkiye will be buzzing with musical energy as a series of high-profile international artists are set to perform across the country before the end of the year. The diverse lineup promises an eclectic mix of genres and styles, catering to a broad audience of music enthusiasts.

August highlights

Opeth: The Swedish progressive metal band Opeth will be bringing their intricate sound to Istanbul’s Zorlu PSM Turkcell Stage on Aug. 13. The same day, American singer-songwriter Blondshell, known for her unique blend of alternative rock, indie rock, grunge and Britpop, will also perform in Istanbul.

Black Coffee: South African DJ and music producer Black Coffee, celebrated for popularizing African House music globally, will make his way to Bodrum on Aug. 6.

Placebo: The iconic British rock band Placebo will rock Istanbul on Aug. 4, setting the tone for an exciting month.

Overkill: U.S. thrash metal band Overkill will deliver their powerful performance in Istanbul on Aug. 31.

September surprises

David Guetta: Renowned French DJ David Guetta will be the headliner at Festival Park Yenikapı on Sept. 7, as part of the "Live From Fest İstanbul" event.

Al Di Meola: On Sept. 26, U.S. guitar virtuoso Al Di Meola will showcase his jazz and world music fusion at Istanbul’s Zorlu PSM Turkcell Stage, offering a unique set for his "The Electric Years" tour.

Ludovico Einaudi: Italian pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi will enchant audiences in Istanbul on Sept. 11 and 12.

Apocalyptica: Finnish rock group Apocalyptica will bring their "Plays Metallica Vol. 2 Tour 2024" to Istanbul in September, promising a high-energy performance.

Jose Carreras: Legendary tenor Jose Carreras will be performing his "The Farewell Tour" at Ülker Sports Arena on September 20, marking his final concert in Türkiye with highlights from his storied career.

October, November excitement

FJAAK & Ellen Allien: German electronic music acts FJAAK and Ellen Allien will perform in Istanbul on Oct. 5 as part of the Sound Safari event.

Ghostly Kisses: Canadian dream pop band Ghostly Kisses will take the stage in Istanbul on Oct. 3, offering a blend of personal and artistic inspiration.

Seal: The Grammy-winning British singer Seal will meet fans in Istanbul on Oct.12, performing his beloved hits including “Kiss from a Rose.”

Bryan Adams: Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams will be in Istanbul on Oct.18, performing songs from his latest album, "So Happy It Hurts."

Accept: German rock band Accept will electrify Istanbul on Oct. 17.

Soen: Swedish progressive metal band Soen will perform in Istanbul on Oct. 22, with additional dates in Izmir on Oct. 20 and Ankara on Oct. 21.

Special tours

Stjepan Hauser: Croatian cellist Stjepan Hauser will be touring Türkiye with concerts planned for Istanbul, Antalya and Izmir.