Flood victims in Pakistan have started to live in makeshift camps

by Anadolu Agency Sep 02, 2022 10:50 pm +03 +03:00

Flood survivors are making their own makeshift homes as devastating monsoon floods in Pakistan have caused the deaths of 1,208 people.

Throughout the country, 5,063 kilometers (3,146 miles) of roads were damaged, 243 bridges and 173 shops were destroyed by the monsoon rains that started June 14. Sept. 2, 2022. (AA Photo)

Due to the floods, 1.17 million homes were damaged, of which 436,307 were completely destroyed.

Pakistanis are trying to erase the traces of the disaster with the help of their own means, where entire villages have been flooded.

Pakistani citizens are trying to continue their lives in makeshift tent camps.

A young woman and four children are seen in one of the makeshift tents that flood victims have constructed with their own means.

Flood victims look through a tent opening at one of the camps citizens have set up for themselves.

A mudbrick home that survived the floods is seen.

A tent flood victims are using.

After heavy rains, flood-affected citizens in the Jamshoro region are trying to live in makeshift tents under difficult conditions.

