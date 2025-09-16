The 32nd International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival, organized by the General Directorate of the State Opera and Ballet under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, officially opened with a stunning performance of Giacomo Puccini’s renowned opera "Turandot."

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the ancient Aspendos theater – a venue steeped in more than 2,000 years of history – the festival’s opening night was a collaborative production between the Ankara and Antalya State Opera and Ballet Directorates. Celebrated Italian director Vincenzo Grisostomi Travaglini brought the mysterious "Far East" to life on stage, immersing the audience in a tale woven with passion, challenge and love.

Internationally acclaimed soprano Olga Maslova powerfully portrayed Princess Turandot, while tenor Riccardo Massi took on the role of Calaf. Maslova’s expressive voice and heartfelt interpretation enchanted the audience, and Massi’s commanding vocal strength and stage presence left a lasting impression, making the opening night truly memorable.

The Ankara State Opera and Ballet Orchestra, conducted by Lorenzo Casriota Skanderberg, delivered a vibrant musical performance. Meanwhile, the choirs from Ankara and Antalya, directed by Mahir Seyrek and Ivan Pekhov, respectively, provided harmonic support to the soloists. The Antalya State Opera and Ballet Children’s Choir, led by Sinem Ulusoy, also contributed to the production’s depth and texture.

Alongside the leads, the cast featured Cem Akyüz as Emperor Altoum, Mithat Karakelle as Timur, Tuğba Mankal as Liu, Çetin Kıranbay as Ping, Y. Emre Pekşen as Pong, Barış Yanç as Pang, Emre Uluocak as the Messenger and Emre Yalçın as the Persian Prince.

The production’s visual splendor was crafted by a talented creative team: set designer Özgür Usta, costume designer Savaş Camgöz, lighting designer Ali Gökdemir and choreographer Armağan Davran. Their combined efforts resulted in an opulent display of scenery, costumes and lighting that captivated the senses and enhanced the storytelling, offering the audience a truly magical experience.

The opening night drew a large crowd, including distinguished guests such as Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin and General Director of the State Opera and Ballet Tan Sağtürk, alongside numerous art enthusiasts eager to witness this grand event.

As the festival progresses, it promises to continue captivating audiences with a diverse and impressive lineup. On Sept. 17, the stage will come alive with the spirited ballet "Zorba," followed by the enchanting "Swan Lake" on Sept. 20. Later, the energetic and colorful ballet "Don Quixote" will be performed on Sept. 24, leading up to a dramatic presentation of Puccini’s "Tosca" on Sept. 27. The festival will draw to a close with an exceptional guest performance of the beloved opera "La Traviata."