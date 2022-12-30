Türkiye's 1st ice museum takes visitors on Arctic-like journey

Türkiye's first and only ice museum, which opened in the eastern province of Erzurum, has become one of the country's focal points for winter tourism, hosting over 100,000 visitors so far.

The Ata Ice Museum, the only establishment of its kind in Türkiye, was opened in cooperation with Atatürk University and the Northeast Anatolian Development Agency (KUDAKA). It opened in 2020 at the Faculty of Fine Arts at Atatürk University in Erzurum, a city with a cold, harsh winter, Erzurum, eastern Türkiye, Dec. 30, 2022.

AA