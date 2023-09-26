With the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Battles of Çanakkale Gallipoli Historical Area Presidency, an exhibition opened for visitors at the Institute of the Battles Of Çanakkale.

The exhibition, featuring entirely original artifacts from the collections of the Hisart Living History Museum, showcases items from the Battles of Çanakkale and the War of Independence era. Notably, the exhibition proudly displays the uniform of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, along with his sword, making its return to Çanakkale after 108 years.

Among the 100-plus items on display at the exhibition are the pistol of Cevat Pasha, the commander of Çanakkale Fortifications, and the officer's sword of Hafız Nazmi Bey, the Mine Group Commander.

The exhibition also includes photographs, documents, posters from the War of Independence era, objects and vivid recreations. The primary objective of this exhibition is to inspire young people and children, especially, by reflecting on Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's military genius and the epic struggle of the Turkish nation on the path to the establishment of the Republic.

The aim is to strengthen their sense of national consciousness.

Nejat Çuhadaroğlu, the founder of the Hisart Living History Museum and a diorama artist, expressed great pride in opening such an exhibition in one of the most significant centers of the struggle for independence, Çanakkale, on the 100th anniversary of the Republic.

Describing their mission as Hisart, which is to convey the values of the Republic and the struggles experienced on this path to the younger generations, Çuhadaroğlu said:

"At Hisart, we have made it our mission to promote the unique heritage of our country's history on a global scale. Our museum boasts a rich inventory spanning from the Seljuk era to the 1453 Conquest of Istanbul, and it continues through to the proclamation of the Republic, encompassing the Ottoman Empire's historical legacy. In addition to that, we have dioramas of significant wars that shaped world history, such as the War of Independence, World War I and World War II."

"We display hundreds of mannequins and recreations equipped with original uniforms and equipment. Hisart Living History Museum, which pioneers an unconventional approach to exhibition and museum management, will continue to open exhibitions that introduce the history of our country with the idea of 'experiencing history, not just seeing it'."

The exhibition will remain open until Nov. 5.