An opening reception for the exhibition titled "Thinking Europe" was hosted by the permanent representative of Türkiye to the EU, Faruk Kaymakcı. The event was attended by the artists whose works are featured in the exhibition, as well as numerous guests.

In his opening speech, Kaymakcı explained that the exhibition had been organized to celebrate Europe Day on May 9. He shared that this year, they wanted to approach Europe Day uniquely.

"We thought about celebrating Europe Day differently this year. We asked ourselves, let’s think about Europe, what Europe is and what Europe means," he said.

Ambassador Faruk Kaymakçı, permanent representative of Türkiye to the EU, delivers his speech at the opening of the "Thinking Europe" exhibition, Brussels, Belgium, May 7, 2025. (AA Photo)

Kaymakcı highlighted the aim of viewing Europe through the lens of artists, explaining that many people working in EU-related fields tend to focus solely on legislation, policies and the activities they observe in institutions like the European Parliament.

He went on to mention that the exhibition features works by eight Belgian artists and introduced them to the guests: Melissa Pinon, Helene Picard, Stefan Tulepo, Herve Georges Ic, Caspar Pixel Square, Laurent Suchy, Stephane Arcas and Yves Gobart.

Following Kaymakcı’s speech, the Belgian artists took the floor to provide the guests with insights into their works.

The "Thinking Europe" exhibition will remain open for visits at the Permanent Delegation of Türkiye to the EU until the end of the month.