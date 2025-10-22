The "The Voice of a Nation: 90 Years on the Path of Light" program was held at the Türk Telekom Opera Hall of the Istanbul Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) on Tuesday, offering audiences a spectacular evening that celebrated Türkiye’s cultural heritage through a rich blend of artistic performances.

The show presented a mosaic of Turkish arts, combining over a thousand years of cultural tradition with the nearly century-long legacy of a deeply rooted art institution. The program featured a diverse array of performances, including symphonic music, folk dances, Ottoman military music (mehter), Sufi whirling (sema), Turkish folk and classical music and theatrical elements.

Approximately 300 artists shared the stage in a visually captivating event, enhanced by striking stage design, lighting, choreography and musical arrangements. The audience responded with prolonged standing ovations.

Dancers perform during "The Voice of a Nation: 90 Years on the Path of Light" at AKM, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 21, 2025. (Courtesy of AKM)

The event was directed by General Art Director Ömer Faruk Belviranlı and Yıldız Çankaya, with İhsan Özer serving as music director. Set design was by Özgür Usta.

Culture and Tourism Deputy Minister Batuhan Mumcu emphasized the role of arts institutions in preserving and promoting national culture. “The General Directorate of Fine Arts encompasses many branches of art, connecting past and future. We continue our work, guided by our minister and under the leadership of our president, in line with the vision of the 'Century of Türkiye.' Across all 81 provinces, we strive to bring art to the people, supporting young talents through competitions and various events,” he said.

Fine Arts General Director Ömer Faruk Belviranlı highlighted the significance of the institution’s 90-year history as a reflection of the republic’s commitment to art, culture and its people. “By showcasing different forms of art, we aim to reflect Türkiye’s cultural heritage. Our ensembles – including the Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra, Istanbul Historical Turkish Music Ensemble, State Folk Dance Ensemble, Istanbul State Turkish Folk Music Choir and the Modern Folk Music Ensemble – present a dramatic stage performance that merges visual and theatrical elements. This program is both a tribute to the past and a greeting to the future,” Belviranlı stated. He also expressed gratitude to Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy for his support in realizing the event.