Beautiful fall colors descend on Turkey's Eskişehir

by DAILY SABAH Dec 09, 2020 3:54 pm +03 +03:00

Eskişehir is one of Turkey's most popular and charming cities. A university town with a young spirit, it is a unique amalgamation of history and nature. Its many attractions include a vibrant downtown, vast parks, ancient Phrygian sites, as well as elements of Seljuk and Ottoman heritage.

(AA Photo)

Eskişehir, which is listed as one of Turkey's most important destinations by tourism professionals, offers alternatives for children and families over the semester holiday with its playgrounds, amusement areas, museums and parks.

(AA Photo)

Eskişehir is perfectly situated close to other major cities. It is a one and a half hour trip from the capital Ankara, two and a half hours from Istanbul by high-speed train, 1 hour and 40 minutes from Konya, and 1 hour and 30 minutes trip from Bursa. Read more here.

(AA Photo)

Yellow, gold, green and orange hues of leaves decorate trees during the fall months at the city's Kanlıkavak Park by the Porsuk River attracting many local and international tourists.

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

