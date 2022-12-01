The "Türkiye's International Arabic Book and Culture Days" fair taking place for the seventh time this year has opened its doors to visitors under the auspices of the Presidency.

Hosted by Üsküdar Municipality, Mayor Hilmi Türkmen expressed his happiness and highlighted the importance of the Arabic language as a heritage that bonds the world of Islam and the rest of the world.

Underlining that Arabic is not a foreign language, Türkmen stated that it was not given its deserved place in the academic and publishing world.

Emphasizing that more than 300 experts in the discipline and more than 40 publishing houses participated in the event, Türkmen said: "It is a great wealth. I hope it will be a very good (event) as in the previous years."

Mahmut Bıyıklı, president of the Istanbul branch of the Writers Union of Türkiye, stated that Muslims have lived in unity when it comes to matters of the heart, ideals, history and beliefs throughout history and that Arabic is one of the factors that ensure this unity.

With the fair, the aim is to gather the main sources of Islamic sciences under one roof. Also, the program aims to establish scientific and cultural bridges with the Islamic world and encourage multifaceted interaction and communication.

Throughout the cultural event, activities including symposiums, seminars, panels, concerts, fairs and exhibitions will take place. The events will be translated into Arabic and Turkish with simultaneous translation and there will also be a calligraphy art exhibition.