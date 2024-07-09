The "Motifs from Sarız District Kilims" exhibition, featuring kilims woven by artist Fatma Alkış, has opened in Kayseri. Supported by the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism and curated by Zahide Şahin, the exhibition is hosted at the Temporary Exhibition Hall of the Kayseri Archaeology Museum and includes 25 kilims by Alkış.

During the opening ceremony, Deputy Governor Ömer Tekeş mentioned that there are 44 women's cooperatives in Kayseri. He highlighted that Kayseri exceeds the Turkish average in terms of the number of women's cooperatives and with the establishment of two more cooperatives, the total will rise to 46. Tekeş emphasized that these cooperatives have generated over 30 million Turkish Liras ($914.9 million) in revenue from the sales of their products within six months.

Visitors are enjoying the 'Motifs from Sarız District Kilims' exhibition, Kayseri, Türkiye, July 8, 2024. (AA Photo)

Kilim artist Fatma Alkış remarked that Sarız is renowned for its kilims. She expressed gratitude to everyone involved in organizing the exhibition, stating, "Sarız kilims are distinct compared to those from other districts. Our weavings are different; our motifs are more beautiful, each with their own unique names."

Sarız kilims are known for their flat weaving technique. For example, we have the 'mouse tooth' motif, named for its small size, and the 'hands-on-hips' motif, which symbolizes the fertility and abundance of women. We also feature the 'freedom' motif called 'seleser'. The 'wheat ear' motifs symbolize prosperity and generosity. Each kilim carries a message; each has its own story. Our exhibition will be open for six days."

Curator Zahide Şahin stated that their aim is to prevent the loss of traditional motifs and to pass down the weaving culture to future generations.

Following the speeches, the exhibition was officially opened to the public.