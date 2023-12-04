Türkiye’s state-owned TRT organized the “TRT World Citizen Humanitarian Film Festival" in Istanbul's cultural hub, Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) on Nov. 5 to draw attention to humanitarian issues from diverse perspectives.

The festival gave filmmakers from all over the world a chance to highlight important global problems. It received over 370 submissions from various countries. Following a thorough review process, it showcased 12 films that highlighted subjects such as war, conflict, women's rights and the climate crisis.

This year, in solidarity with the onslaughts by Israel on Gaza, a particular highlight of the event was the presentation of the TRT Special Award for the film "Night," directed by Palestinian filmmaker Ahmad Saleh although the director could not attend the ceremony due to current situation of Palestine.

Mehmet Zahid Sobacı presented the TRT Special Award for the film "Night," directed by Palestinian filmmaker Ahmad Saleh. However, the director could not attend the ceremony due to the current situation of Palestine.

During the final awards ceremony, Fahrettin Altun, the Director of Communications for The Republic of Türkiye, and Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, the General Director of TRT, delivered a profound speech and honored the winning film directors.

“I find this festival, which draws attention to millions of people in pain and despair with the power of art, extremely valuable,” Altun said in his speech.

Sobacı emphasized the significance of such festivals, saying: "For years, imaginary heroes, supposed righteousness, and certain concepts have been produced from a single center and presented to us as if they were a set of universal values. Now, we must lift the blockade in the world's mind. And here, the responsibility lies with us, with you."

During the ceremony, Fahrettin Altun, the Presidency's Communications Director, presented the first-place award to Ákos K. Kovács for his film "Branka" which was the first winner, Istanbul, Türkiye. Nov. 4, 2023. (AA Photo)

The top three films are the movie "Branka," directed by Akos K. Kovacs, received the first-place award. It tells the story of Branka, a young woman who discovers that loneliness is not her heaviest burden when she learns that newborns are disappearing from the hospital she works at.

The second winner award went to "Split Ends" a film directed by Alireza Kazemipour, the film tells the story of a bald girl and a long-haired boy in Tehran who face issues with the morality police because their appearances are considered unconventional in Iran. The boy's appearance leads to his car being confiscated, and the girl is fined for not wearing a hijab properly.

The third winner award went to the "Displaced" film, directed by Samir Karahoda, the film tells the story of Kosovar ping-pong players who aspire to compete in the Olympics, but they have a hard time finding a place to practice. They move their equipment around town, just like they've had to move around because of the war.

Kovacs shared his emotions after winning first place, saying: "It feels great to take the first place, especially with the strong competition this year. There were some truly outstanding films on the list, It's a great honor to come out on top among such impressive films!"

"My film is about Yugoslavia in 1991. During that period, hundreds of children were taken away from their parents, who were falsely informed that their kids had passed away. In reality, these children were sold. It's a heartbreaking truth I aimed to bring to light for everyone to see," Kovacs added.

Reshad Strik, actor and filmmaker, one of the juries spoke about his experience: "This film festival gives a stage for young filmmakers to make their films and get them launched, and to make better films in the future, and set up their career in a way.”

“This festival was about the humanitarians, which is one of the most important things in today's society because many claim to prioritize this cause, particularly in Western countries, I believe there is room for improvement. The Muslim population, particularly in regions like Gaza, Sudan, and Congo, face genocidal situations, and the West is not addressing these issues," he added.

"I'm delighted to be a part of this program. Each film showcased a compelling story and exceptional filmmaking. Festivals like this play an important role in bringing together filmmakers and providing a platform for them to amplify the voices of citizens through their films," Karahoda shared.

In addition to film screenings, festival attendees were given a great opportunity to take part in an engaging "Film Production Panel" and an insightful "Acting Workshop."

These interactive sessions were valuable for those passionate about filmmaking, providing them with the chance to meet festival juries and famous actors of Türkiye like Pelin Karahan.

In a world full of humanitarian issues, filmmakers use the power of visuals to shed light on untold stories. With each frame, they aim to create an impact that reaches a wide audience.

It is the eye of a skilled director that ultimately brings these stories to life, making sure that the previously unheard stories find their rightful place in the world.