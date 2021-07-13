Turkey's oil wrestling festival returns after yearlong hiatus

After a yearlong, pandemic-induced hiatus, the sounds of the zurna flute and beating drums again greeted thousands of Turkish wrestling fans who returned to the country’s northwest for a 600-year-old oil wrestling championship.
Wrestlers, doused in olive oil, compete during the 660th installment of the annual Historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, July 10, 2021.
Last year’s contest was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. But spectators headed in droves to Edirne province on the Greek border over the weekend to watch a sport that dates to the 14th century.
An "oiler," someone charged with oiling up wrestlers and filling up oil pitchers, douses wrestlers in olive oil, during the 660th installment of the annual Historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, July 10, 2021.
Over three days, competitors clad in leather trousers known as “kıspet” and liberally doused in olive oil struggled to earn the title of "baş pehlivan," or chief wrestler, the sport’s equivalent of world champion.
Wrestlers, doused in olive oil, compete during the 660th installment of the annual Historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, July 10, 2021.
This year’s tournament, the 660th to be held, saw Ali Gürbüz from the Mediterranean province of Antalya retain his title after a 48-minute bout with Ankara’s Ismail Koç on the grassy square.
Wrestler Ali Gurbuz (C) celebrates after winning the final to gain the sport's golden belt in the 660th installment of the annual Historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, Sunday, July 11, 2021.
The triumphant fighter was held aloft on the shoulders of fans for the crowds to acknowledge his achievement as the zurna flute and drums played on. This is Gürbüz’s fourth “golden belt” following victories in 2011, 2012 and 2019.
Wrestler Ali Gürbüz poses for pictures with fans after winning the final to gain the sport's golden belt in the 660th installment of the annual Historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, July 11, 2021.
“I am so happy,” said Gürbüz after his win. “There was no wrestling in 2020 due to the pandemic. I became the chief wrestler in 2021. I hope to be the chief wrestler next year and be the eternal owner of the golden belt.”
Wrestler Ali Gürbüz (2L) poses for pictures with other top athletes, after winning the final to gain the sport's golden belt in the 660th installment of the annual Historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, July 11, 2021.
Edirne Mayor Recep Gürkan said championship organizers adhered to all health guidelines and restrictions to keep fans and wrestlers as safe from the spread of COVID-19 as possible.
Wrestlers watch as others compete on the third and last day of the 660th installment of the annual Historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, July 11, 2021.
"Of course, oil wrestling has its own disciplines, traditions, customs and traditions,” Gürkan said. “By God’s (will), we will finish the 660th Kırkpınar oil wrestling on this day and perform all the rituals one by one, without skipping any."
An exhausted wrestler tries to cool off after he competed on the second day of the 660th installment of the annual Historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, July 10, 2021.
Event master Seyfettin Selim said the one-year hiatus for wrestlers affected the fitness levels, but the tournament has helped bring them back into shape.
Exhausted wrestlers rest after they competed on the second day of the 660th installment of the annual Historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, July 10, 2021.
"These wrestlers didn't wrestle for a year and we saw them here, some fainted, some lost their breath,” said Selim. “This year we closed the gap. Hopefully it will be better next year.”
Wrestlers, doused in olive oil, perform the traditional stride on the arena prior to the second day of the 660th installment of the annual Historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, July 10, 2021.
The festival, one of the world’s oldest wrestling events, was listed as an intangible cultural heritage event by UNESCO in 2010.
An exhausted wrestler tries to cool off after he competed on the second day of the 660th installment of the annual Historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, July 10, 2021.
