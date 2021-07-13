Turkey's oil wrestling festival returns after yearlong hiatus

After a yearlong, pandemic-induced hiatus, the sounds of the zurna flute and beating drums again greeted thousands of Turkish wrestling fans who returned to the country’s northwest for a 600-year-old oil wrestling championship.

Wrestlers, doused in olive oil, compete during the 660th installment of the annual Historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, July 10, 2021.

AP Photo