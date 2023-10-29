The "Centennial Dreams" exhibition organized by Turkuvaz Media Group opened its doors on Oct. 27 at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) in Istanbul.

The event, inaugurated by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, showcases a compelling collection of 155 photographs and newspaper clippings, capturing significant events that have shaped Türkiye's agenda since the founding of the republic.

Ersoy expressed his honor in being the minister on the 100th anniversary of the republic, stating: "To live up to this honor, my team and I have implemented many projects that will leave a mark on the future of our country. We have renovated many works such as the AKM, the new building of the State Symphony Orchestra (CSO), the restoration of Maiden's Tower, Rami Library, Atlas Cinema and Sümela Monastery. We ensured the repatriation of smuggled artifacts to these lands. We spread culture and art to every corner of the country. This year, we organized the Culture Road Festival in 11 provinces, and we will expand it to 15 provinces next year. We have created an ecosystem where culture, art and tourism support each other."

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, minister of culture and tourism of the Republic of Türkiye, speaks at the opening of the exhibition, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 27, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Turkuvaz Media)

Minister Ersoy emphasized that Ankara has made Türkiye a global tourism brand and diversified the tourism industry, which was previously limited to the sea, sand and sun triangle. "We have also become one of the leading countries in the field of archaeology. We made Istanbul a leader in cruise tourism and continued to expand it by adding many provinces to the route," he pointed out.

"We are experiencing the pride of being remembered with works while celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye. We have many projects to be done. We will not stop, we will not tire, we will not find excuses. We will try to be worthy of our ancestors and those who entrusted these lands to us. I celebrate our country's 100th year with pride and enthusiasm. I have full faith that a bright future awaits our Türkiye. I remember with respect, mercy and gratitude all the heroes who sacrificed themselves for this paradise homeland, especially the founder of our republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and his comrades. May their souls rest in peace," he added.

A collection of 155 photographs and newspaper clippings were presented at the "Centennial Dreams" exhibition organized by Turkuvaz Media Group, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 27, 2023. (Photo by Buse Keskin)

'Next century'

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, in his speech at the opening, stated that when Türkiye's century-old past is examined, a community of people standing side by side in Anatolia is seen.

Beyoğlu Mayor Haydar Ali Yıldız expressed his pride in being the mayor of Beyoğlu, where Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk started the War of Independence. He emphasized that Atatürk set out from Karaköy Galata Pier in 1919 to initiate the national struggle. Yıldız stated that when Atatürk returned to Istanbul in 1927, he named Istiklal (Independence) Street after him, and they opened the first step monument at Galata Pier. Yıldız said that the Republic of Türkiye has left behind 100 years and has now entered the next century in line with the goals of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

A combination of influential women during the founding of the republic, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 27, 2023. (Photo by Buse Keskin)

Following the opening speeches, Yavuz Donat and Süleyman Orakçıoğlu, Levent Tüzemen and Mustafa Denizli, Mehmet Şakiroğlu and Şebnem Özdemir, Fadik Sevin Atasoy and Levon Kordonciyan came together in bilateral conversations, emphasizing topics themed with the Türkiye's centenary.

The "Centennial Dreams" exhibition will continue in the Multipurpose Hall starting on Oct. 30.