Around 22 ceramic and sculpture pieces are on display in an underwater exhibition in the Bodrum district of Muğla, Turkey.

With the support of various institutions such as Bodrum District Governorate and Bodrum Municipality, the Blue Exile Art Project Underwater Art Exhibition has been put together in the Kara Island (Karaada) Kaçakçı cove, which lies 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away from the south of Bodrum.

Bodrum Governor Bilgehan Bayar, Bodrum Mayor Ahmet Aras, Muğla Chief Public Prosecutor Mehmet Nadir Yağcı, Maritime Museum Director Selen Cambazoğlu and artists attended the opening.

District Governor Bayar, Mayor Aras and their entourage wore diving suits and dived underwater to inaugurate the exhibition there.

Speaking to the press after getting out of the sea, Bayar said he tries to be a part of every project that elevates and glorifies Bodrum.

Stating that tourism is not just sea, sand and sun, Bayar said: "In fact, there is an emphasis on both art and underwater tourism. An important message has been given by diving under the sea."

Mayor Aras, on the other hand, emphasized that creating an underwater art park and carrying art underwater is an important and beautiful promotional move for Bodrum.

Those who want to see the exhibition should contact the diving schools, and those who do not have a diving badge can take the first level courses and dive into the exhibition area.

The underwater exhibition will be open to visitors until Aug. 20.