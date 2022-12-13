Disasters, protests, suffering: 2022 in pictures

A Venezuelan migrant girl is helped by her mother as they arrive at Canaan Membrillo village, the first border control of the Darien Province in Panama, on Oct.13, 2022. The clandestine journey through the Darien Gap usually lasts five or six days at the mercy of all kinds of bad weather, snakes, swamps and drug traffickers who use these routes to take cocaine to Central America.
This UGC image posted on Twitter reportedly on Oct. 26, 2022, shows an unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini's home town in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to mark 40 days since her death, defying heightened security measures as part of a bloody crackdown on women-led protests.
Members of the "Jove de Tarragona" team attempt to form a "castell" (human tower) during the 28th edition of the "castells" competition at the Tarraco arena in Tarragona, Spain on Oct. 2, 2022. These human towers, built traditionally in festivals within Catalonia, gather several teams that attempt to build and dismantle a human tower structure.
Helena, a 53-year-old teacher stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukraine town of Chuhuiv on Feb. 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces attempt to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack the Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said.
An Afghan man who sold his kidney earlier in an attempt to save his family from starvation shows the operation scars inside his house in Sayshanba Bazaar in the Injil district of Herat province on Feb. 4, 2022. Jobless, debt-ridden, and struggling to feed his children, Nooruddin felt he had no choice but to sell a kidney – one of a growing number of Afghans willing to sacrifice an organ to save their families.
Tasmania state wildlife services personnel check the carcasses of pilot whales, numbering nearly 200, after they were found beached the previous day on Macquarie Heads on the west coast of Tasmania, on Sept. 23, 2022. Almost 200 whales have perished at an exposed, surf-swept beach on the rugged west coast of Tasmania, where Australian rescuers were only able to save a few dozen survivors.
A kitten with singed whiskers that survived the McKinney Fire hides in rocks in the Klamath National Forest northwest of Yreka, California, on July 31, 2022. The largest fire in California this year is forcing thousands of people to evacuate as it destroys homes and rips through the state's dry terrain, whipped up by strong winds and lightning storms.