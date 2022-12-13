Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Disasters, protests, suffering: 2022 in pictures

by agencies Dec 13, 2022 6:41 pm +03 +03:00

From natural disasters to terrorist attacks and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, here is a compilation of some of the most popular photos taken in 2022.

In this aerial image, Baker Lake is surrounded by autumn colors near East Bolton, Quebec, Canada, Oct. 8, 2022.

AFP

A man assists an injured woman during a protest against Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry calling for his resignation, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 10, 2022.

AFP

A man hugs a Ukrainian soldier amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine as local residents gather to celebrate the liberation of Kherson, Ukraine, Nov. 13, 2022. Ukrainians in the liberated southern city of Kherson expressed a sense of relief on Nov. 11, 2022, after months of Russian occupation.

AFP

A Venezuelan migrant girl is helped by her mother as they arrive at Canaan Membrillo village, the first border control of the Darien Province in Panama, on Oct.13, 2022. The clandestine journey through the Darien Gap usually lasts five or six days at the mercy of all kinds of bad weather, snakes, swamps and drug traffickers who use these routes to take cocaine to Central America.

AFP

This UGC image posted on Twitter reportedly on Oct. 26, 2022, shows an unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini's home town in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to mark 40 days since her death, defying heightened security measures as part of a bloody crackdown on women-led protests.

AFP

An aerial view of an abandoned boat on a desert at the site of former Lake Poopo, near Punaca Tinta Maria, Bolivia, taken on Oct. 15, 2022. Lake Poopo, once Bolivia's second-largest, has largely disappeared, taking with it a centuries-old culture reliant entirely on its bounty.

AFP

Members of the "Jove de Tarragona" team attempt to form a "castell" (human tower) during the 28th edition of the "castells" competition at the Tarraco arena in Tarragona, Spain on Oct. 2, 2022. These human towers, built traditionally in festivals within Catalonia, gather several teams that attempt to build and dismantle a human tower structure.

AFP

The procession following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels up The Long Walk in Windsor on Sept. 19, 2022, making its final journey to Windsor Castle after the state funeral service of the monarch.

AFP

A man and an older boy use a satellite dish to move children across a flooded area after heavy monsoon rainfalls in Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province, Pakistan on Aug. 26, 2022.

AFP

Britain's Sasha Pardoe competes during the Women's Park BMX Cycling Freestyle event at the European Cycling Championships in Munich, southern Germany on Aug.12, 2022

AFP

A boy walks on a boat left lying on the dried-up bed of a section of Iraq's receding southern marshes of Chibayish in Dhi Qar province, on June 28, 2022.

AFP

An elderly woman sits in front of destroyed houses after a missile strike, which killed an old woman, in the city of Druzhkivka (also written Druzhkovka) in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 5, 2022.

AFP

A woman walks by a wall of pungent foam that formed in a polluted river and invaded the Los Puentes neighborhood, in Mosquera, west of Bogota, Colombia, April 26, 2022.

AFP

U.S. actor Will Smith (R) slaps U.S. actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

AFP

Helena, a 53-year-old teacher stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukraine town of Chuhuiv on Feb. 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces attempt to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack the Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said.

AFP

An Afghan man who sold his kidney earlier in an attempt to save his family from starvation shows the operation scars inside his house in Sayshanba Bazaar in the Injil district of Herat province on Feb. 4, 2022. Jobless, debt-ridden, and struggling to feed his children, Nooruddin felt he had no choice but to sell a kidney – one of a growing number of Afghans willing to sacrifice an organ to save their families.

AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) for talks in an effort to find common ground on Ukraine and NATO in Moscow, Russia on Feb. 7, 2022.

AFP

Tasmania state wildlife services personnel check the carcasses of pilot whales, numbering nearly 200, after they were found beached the previous day on Macquarie Heads on the west coast of Tasmania, on Sept. 23, 2022. Almost 200 whales have perished at an exposed, surf-swept beach on the rugged west coast of Tasmania, where Australian rescuers were only able to save a few dozen survivors.

AFP

A kitten with singed whiskers that survived the McKinney Fire hides in rocks in the Klamath National Forest northwest of Yreka, California, on July 31, 2022. The largest fire in California this year is forcing thousands of people to evacuate as it destroys homes and rips through the state's dry terrain, whipped up by strong winds and lightning storms.

AFP

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan play table tennis in Astana, Kazakhstan, Oct. 12, 2022.

Rescue workers take part in a search and rescue operation after an explosion in a coal mine, in Amasra in the northern province of Bartın, Türkiye, Oct. 15, 2022.

People march to mark the republic's anniversary in Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 29, 2022.

Migratory flamingos arriving from Europe are seen in Port Fouad Nature Reserve, on the outskirts of Port Said Governorate, Egypt Dec. 12, 2022.

A man holding a flag observes a minute of silence on a jetski as he sails near the Ottoman-era Dolmabahçe Palace, where modern Türkiye's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk died 84 years ago, in Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 10, 2022.

Issa Kassissieh, dressed as Santa Claus, waves and poses for members of the media as he stands on Mount Precipice in front of Mount Tabor close to Nazareth in northern Israel, Dec.12, 2022.

RECOMMENDED