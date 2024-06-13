Black Pumas, one of the most exciting and powerful voices of Psychedelic Soul who topped the charts with their song “Colors,” is coming to Zorlu Performance Center (PSM) on July 2 to perform an inspiring concert as part of PSM Loves Summer by %100 Müzik.

Formed in Texas in 2017 by vocalist/songwriter Eric Burton and guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada, Black Pumas quickly garnered the attention of music lovers with their song inspired by the colors of the sky, “Colors,” and have been nominated for seven Grammy Awards, including “Album of the Year” and “Best New Artist” since the release of their debut album.

Having released their eagerly awaited second album “Chronicles of a Diamond” in October 2023, co-produced by Quesada and Burton, Black Pumas are one of the strongest representatives of psychedelic soul today.