In photos: Southwest France hit by heavy floods

Southwestern France was hit by heavy flooding on Monday following days of torrential rain, and several other regions including eastern Paris were on flood alert ahead of a cold snap expected later this week.
A submerged car is seen in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather caused flooding in western France, France, Feb. 8, 2021.
The worst flooding was in Saintes, 115 kilometers (71 miles) north of Bordeaux, where the Charente River stood at a near-record level of 6.20 meters (20 feet). The waters were at waist level in several streets and knee-deep in large parts of the town.
Severe weather in Europe, ranging from floods in France to heavy snow in Germany, has caused disruption and damage – but also magnificent landscapes to behold or play in.
A rescue worker walks in a flooded area to help residents as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, France, Feb. 8, 2021.
Hundreds of people were evacuated as water seeping into cellars knocked out power supplies. Local authorities laid beams on cinder blocks so residents could walk from flooded houses to dry land.
A resident walks on a makeshift walkway in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France, Feb. 8, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.