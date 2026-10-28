Emilie Gordenker, director of the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, met with art enthusiasts and museum professionals in Istanbul as part of a program exploring the challenges and changing priorities of museums today.

Organized by Istanbul Modern in collaboration with the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Istanbul, the event was part of “Museums Talk,” a series launched by the museum in 2012 to bring leading museum professionals from around the world together with art lovers.

Speaking at the Istanbul Modern Auditorium, Gordenker delivered a talk titled “Quality Over Quantity: A New Strategic Direction,” outlining how the museum has shifted its focus from attracting ever-larger crowds to reaching a more diverse audience and improving the visitor experience.

Opening the event, Dutch Consul General in Istanbul Daan Huisinga highlighted the longstanding cultural ties surrounding the Van Gogh Museum and the importance of keeping the artist’s legacy relevant.

“How do we keep Van Gogh alive and prevent him from becoming a cliché? How do we connect Van Gogh, and of course his many followers, with contemporary art and movements while also exploring the story behind the man? These are all questions worth looking into,” he said.

From quantity to quality

Gordenker discussed the museum’s international profile and visitor numbers, explaining how its management strategy had evolved.

“As a museum, we have moved away from the idea of size, of ‘growing’ and welcoming as many people as possible. Instead, we started asking ourselves: Who are we not reaching, and why aren’t they coming to the museum?” she said. “That is what diversity and quality are about.”

She described the approach as a radical shift in an industry where museums often strive to grow, attract more visitors and generate more revenue.

“Of course, we need to earn enough money to keep doing what we do. But we will continue to do it in the best way we can,” she added.

The museum welcomes around 1.8 million visitors annually, a figure that presents a significant operational challenge given the size of the building, Gordenker said. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, the museum carefully manages its timed-entry reservation system.

Jo Bonger’s legacy

During her presentation, Gordenker also shared lesser-known stories behind the museum’s collection, including the remarkable role played by Jo Bonger, the wife of Van Gogh’s brother Theo.

After Vincent van Gogh died in 1890, Theo, his brother and greatest supporter, died just six months later. Gordenker explained that Jo became the key figure in preserving the artist’s legacy and introducing his work to the world.

Despite having no voting rights at the time and facing condescension from art dealers, Jo made it her life’s mission to fulfill her husband’s vision for Vincent’s work, Gordenker said.

“Jo Bonger sold paintings from the collection very selectively and at the right prices. When another major collector, Helene Kröller-Müller, wanted to buy the entire collection, Jo said no. She refused to let it be broken up,” Gordenker said.

In 1924, when Samuel Courtauld bought a version of “Sunflowers” and placed it in London’s National Gallery, Jo decided her work was done.

“She said, ‘Now my work is finished. Vincent is hanging among the greatest paintings in the world.’ She stopped selling the works and passed away shortly afterward,” Gordenker recounted.

The collection was later established as a foundation by Vincent Willem van Gogh, an engineer and nephew of the artist. An agreement with the Dutch state subsequently made the collection permanently accessible to the public, Gordenker explained.

She also stressed that the Van Gogh Museum is not limited to the work of a single artist. Its scope extends to the broader artistic context of the period from 1850 to 1910, including the contemporary movements that shaped Van Gogh’s world.

Academic excellence and expertise are also central to the museum’s strategy, Gordenker said, noting that the institution does more than stage exhibitions. It uses its own revenue to support scholars and research.

Around 20% of the museum’s budget comes from its shops and commercial activities, while ticket sales and sponsorships cover much of the remainder, she said.

Ultimately, Gordenker emphasized, the museum’s guiding principle is quality over quantity, with high-quality products and presentations helping strengthen its message.

The event concluded with a question-and-answer session attended by art enthusiasts and museum professionals.