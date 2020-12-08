Master photographer Ara Güler's travels, hard work and dedication spanning 60 years will be showcased in a virtual exhibition on Dec. 16, the organizer Visioncy agency says.

A selection of 180 photographs featuring a chronology of the master’s work from black and white shots of Turkey in the 1960s to vibrant color photographs of modern-day Istanbul will be presented for photo enthusiasts. Comprising of mostly small- and medium-sized photos, the exhibit hosts some large iconic shots by the artist as well.

A photo by Ara Güller of some men on a street in Istanbul.

Curated by Patrice Vallette, the show was initially planned as an international project. However, it was reimagined as a virtual project that will also encompass talks and debates due to the travel restrictions in place. It also offers a previous interview with Güler himself in which he discusses his experience working with celebrities like Pablo Picasso and Sofia Loren. A book will also be available to commemorate this legend’s life.

Güler, nicknamed the "Eye of Istanbul," was much more than just a photographer throughout his career. He became a storyteller on many levels by capturing different narratives with his camera. He was awarded the title "Master of Leica," which was given to very few photographers, in Germany in 1962. His works on art and artists were used in numerous books and periodicals. The photographer passed away on Oct. 17, 2018.

The virtual exhibition on the legendary master can be visited until Feb. 17, 2021.