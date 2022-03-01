Satellites show 40-mile Russian military convoy on outskirts of Kyiv

A satellite image shows a military convoy near Invankiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.
A satellite image collected over Antonov Airfield shows the destroyed former hangar of the Antonov An-225 Mriya sitting north of military vehicles clustered around main hangars and a static aircraft to south, as well as nearby warehouses now engulfed in flames as conflict continues in the area, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.
