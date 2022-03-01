Daily Sabah logo

Satellites show 40-mile Russian military convoy on outskirts of Kyiv

by agencies Mar 01, 2022 9:05 am +03 +03:00

A satellite image shows a military convoy near Invankiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

A satellite image shows southern end of convoy armour towed artillery trucks, east of Antonov airport, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

A satellite image shows part of a military convoy and burning homes, near Invankiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

A satellite image shows Russian airborne forces in town of Zdvyzhivka, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

A satellite image shows an additional part of a military convoy, near Invankiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

A satellite image with overlaid graphics shows the aftermath of shelling along Soborna street in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022.

(Blacksky/Handout via Reuters)

A satellite image collected over Antonov Airfield shows the destroyed former hangar of the Antonov An-225 Mriya sitting north of military vehicles clustered around main hangars and a static aircraft to south, as well as nearby warehouses now engulfed in flames as conflict continues in the area, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.

A satellite image shows building fires and a convoy along P202 highway, near Invankiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

A satellite image shows a convoy, near Invankiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

A satellite image shows Russian ground forces northeast of Ivankiv heading in the direction of Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022.

(Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

A satellite image collected over Ivankiv shows a Russian military convoy passing through scorched countryside, northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Blacksky/Handout via Reuters)

A satellite image collected over Vasylkiv Air Base shows a single crater marking a parking lot in the center of the airbase, as an industrial complex smolders southwest of the main runway, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Blacksky/Handout via Reuters)

A satellite image shows a blaze at warehouse “Epicentr K” and destroyed fields in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Blacksky/Handout via Reuters)

A satellite image shows Russian ground forces northeast of Ivankiv heading in the direction of Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022.

(Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

A satellite image shows northern end of convoy logistics and resupply vehicles, southeast of Ivankiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022.

(Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

A satellite image shows Russian ground forces northeast of Ivankiv heading in the direction of Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022.

(Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

