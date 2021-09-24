The first solo exhibition of artist Ufuk Yılmaz, "Duvar" ("Wall"), encompassing the artist's reflections on life, space and architecture through a prism of late modernism beautifully laid out on the canvas, welcomed art enthusiasts at Istanbul's Vision Art Platform on Friday.

Through the exhibition, abstract architectural details gain a sculptural quality in relation to the geometry of the gallery space.

The solo exhibit of Yılmaz opened at the same time as the "Now You're Here" exhibition, which brings together the works of four artists working with different techniques. The works from Mike Berg, Merve Denizci, Umut Kambak and Semih Zeki can be found in the exhibit, whose textual background was prepared by curator and art writer, Sinan Eren Erk.

Yılmaz's works take the visitors into a universe founded by the artists, from the endless infinity of 3D modeled spaces to Hokusai landscapes, from mass housing aesthetics to Escher-esque labyrinths, going from architectural models to the solitude of Edward Hopper.

Meanwhile, the other exhibition at the platform, which was born from the idea of creating a cross-disciplinary culture and art venue, presents the borders, the environment, the spaces and the human that occupies all of them from the personal perspective of four artists.

It opposes the reductionist structure of supermarket aesthetics, which emerged as a continuation of the consumer society idea, as it provides fields of free expression.

It frames all the ideas that are constructed on the relationship of humans and structure, and then criticizes them in the midst of their own domain.

It plays with the field of view as it reverses the fiction and reveals the inevitable devotion of the owner to what he thinks he owns.

"Now You're Here" will be on exhibition until Oct. 24 at the Vision Art Platform.