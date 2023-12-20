Istanbul'74, in partnership with Clubhouse Bebek, presents its inaugural exhibition titled "WE BELONG," curated by Demet Müftüoğlu Eşeli, featuring works from over 20 contemporary artists in its new space.

In today's globally complex landscape, characterized by societal intricacies and challenges, "WE BELONG" probes into the fundamental human need for belonging – to a place, a culture or a community.

The exhibition explores issues related to societal matters through various perspectives, addressing the sense of belonging in contemporary lifestyles, social connections and the broader spectrum of community culture.

An artwork by Sarkis Zabunyan was displayed at "WE BELONG" exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Istanbul'74)

"WE BELONG" brings forth specially crafted pieces and premieres certain works for its audience. Among these, Robert Montgomery's piece titled "Love is the Revolutionary Energy," showcased initially at Art Basel Paris 2022 in the Tuileries Garden of the Louvre Museum and now displayed for the first time in Istanbul after that, stands out.

Additionally, the venue hosts Alper Aydın’s site-specific large-scale installation titled "Red Pill," following the success of his major solo exhibition in Türkiye's Ordu.

Furthermore, Ekin Bernay’s online performance, "Resilient Responses," initially created in 2021 for Tate Modern's program during the COVID-19 lockdown, has been transformed into an installation and will be physically presented for the first time within the scope of "WE BELONG."

The exhibition features an array of esteemed artists, including painter and architect Erol Akyavaş, one of Türkiye's first modernist painters Nejad Devrim, painter, mural artist, writer and poet Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu, Mexican artist Bosco Sodi, conceptual artist Sarkis Zabunyan, renowned for his large-scale abstract paintings German artist Anselm Reyle, leading conceptual artist Jorinde Voigt.

Ekin Bernay’s online performance, "Resilient Responses" was displayed at "WE BELONG" exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Istanbul'74)

Moreover, the exhibition includes a documentary focusing on the mural series "The Wrinkles of the City, La Havana" created by Cuban-American artist Jose Parla and Paris-based photographer JR during the 2012 Havana Biennial, a collaboration frequently engaged with Istanbul '74.

The exhibition can be visited by appointment until Jan. 15.