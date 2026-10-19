Every October, London becomes a meeting point for art, fashion, culture and creativity. The city welcomes collectors, artists, designers and art enthusiasts from around the world, all gathering for one of the most anticipated events in the international art calendar: Frieze London.

Held Oct. 14-18 in Regent’s Park, Frieze London and Frieze Masters once again brought together galleries from across the globe, offering visitors a journey from contemporary experimentation to centuries of artistic history.

But Frieze is no longer simply an art fair. It has become a cultural moment that extends across London, influencing fashion, luxury, design and the city’s social calendar.

Artworks are displayed during a press preview ahead of auctions scheduled as part of Frieze Week at Sotheby’s auction house, London, England, U.K., Oct. 9, 2026. (AA Photo)

Between past, present

One of the most interesting aspects of Frieze is the contrast between its two fairs. Frieze London focuses on contemporary artistic expression, while Frieze Masters connects visitors with historical works and modern masters.

This year’s program included presentations by internationally recognized artists such as Anish Kapoor, Albert Oehlen and Dalton Paula. Meanwhile, Frieze Masters featured works by Sudanese modernist Ibrahim El-Salahi, whose artistic language bridges different cultures and traditions.

The diversity of these presentations reflects how the art world is evolving. Today, collectors are increasingly interested not only in established names but also in discovering new perspectives and cultural narratives.

L.S. Lowry’s “The Steps,” estimated to fetch between 500,000 and 700,000 pounds, is displayed during a press preview ahead of Frieze Week auctions at Sotheby’s, London, England, U.K., Oct. 9, 2026. (AA Photo)

Fashion meets art

As a fashion designer, I find the connection between art and fashion particularly fascinating. Both disciplines begin with an idea and transform it into something visual, emotional and often deeply personal.

A sculptural installation can inspire the silhouette of a dress. The texture of a painting can influence fabric development, while traditional craftsmanship can find a completely new expression through contemporary design.

During Frieze Week, this relationship becomes especially visible. Fashion houses and luxury brands participate in the city’s cultural program, demonstrating that the boundaries between art, fashion and lifestyle are becoming increasingly fluid.

This year’s cultural calendar also included Tate Britain’s The 90s: Art and Fashion, exploring a period when fashion designers, artists and creative communities challenged traditional boundaries.

For me, this connection is particularly meaningful because fashion should never be limited to appearance. It is also about craftsmanship, innovation and storytelling.

A staff member walks past Banksy’s “Keep Ou T” at Phillips Auction House, ahead of Frieze Week, with the artwork estimated to fetch 1.2 to 1.8 million pounds, London, U.K., Sept. 29, 2026. (Getty Images Photo)

Beyond gallery walls

One of the most engaging elements of Frieze Week is Frieze Sculpture, the outdoor exhibition in Regent’s Park.

Curated by Turkish-born curator Fatoş Üstek, the 2026 edition brought together 11 international artists, transforming the park into an open-air gallery accessible to everyone.

Among the highlights was Douglas White’s Black Palm, a towering sculpture created from discarded tyres, questioning our relationship with waste and the environment.

Another striking work was Ivana Bašić’s Metanoia, a sculptural installation that incorporates breathing mechanisms and explores memory, transformation and history.

These works remind us that contemporary art is not simply about beauty. It can also challenge our perspectives and encourage conversations about the world we live in.

The presence of Fatoş Üstek in such an important international cultural event is also a meaningful example of Turkish creative talent contributing to London’s artistic landscape.

Willem de Kooning’s “Untitled,” estimated to fetch between 8 and 12 million pounds, is displayed during a press preview ahead of Frieze Week auctions at Sotheby’s, London, U.K., Oct. 9, 2026. (AA Photo)

Creative capital

What makes Frieze particularly special is the atmosphere it creates throughout London.

From Mayfair galleries to major museum exhibitions, the entire city becomes part of the experience. Art is discussed over dinners, discovered in unexpected spaces and celebrated through collaborations that bring different creative industries together.

In a world where digital experiences increasingly dominate our lives, events such as Frieze also remind us of the importance of seeing art in person.

Standing in front of a painting, observing the texture of a sculpture or discovering the details of a handmade work creates a connection that no digital image can fully replace.

Ultimately, Frieze London is about much more than buying and selling art. It is about ideas, cultural exchange and the continuing power of creativity.

And perhaps that is what makes London such an inspiring city. Here, art does not remain inside museums and galleries. It becomes part of everyday life, influencing what we create, what we wear and how we see the world.