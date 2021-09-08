Daily Sabah logo

Akdamar island, church: Eastern Turkey's unique landmark

by DAILY SABAH WITH AA Sep 08, 2021 2:03 pm +03 +03:00

The island of Akdamar and its picturesque church is a unique landmark in eastern Turkey.

AA Photo

The island sits on the largest lake in Turkey, Lake Van, in the eponymous province.

AA Photo

The Akdamar Church is one of the finest examples of Armenian Orthodox religious complexes in Turkey and one of the most important Christian sites in the country.

AA Photo

The structure was built in the first half of the 10th century under the order of the Armenian King Gagik I Ardzruni, who was the ruler of the Kingdom of Vaspurakan.

AA Photo

In 2007, the church opened as a monumental museum after a comprehensive two-year restoration carried out by the state.

AA Photo

The church is open to visitors as a museum, while the Armenian Orthodox community is allowed to hold an annual religious service.

AA Photo

It's especially popular among tourists in spring when almond trees blossom in the area, creating a magical view.

AA Photo

The latest annual service at the Akdamar Church was held last week with visitors from around the world.

AA Photo

The ceremony, normally attended by hundreds of people, was held this year with a limited number of participants because of COVID-19 measures.

AA Photo

Due to the pandemic, the event was scrapped altogether last year.

AA Photo

