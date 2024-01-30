The Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) and the Turkish Consulate General in London are presenting the 6th Turkish Community Art Exhibition, an extraordinary showcase of artistic talent open to Turkish artists of all skill levels based in the U.K.

Set to be held at the YEE London's art gallery in Fitzrovia, the exhibition promises to be a melting pot of creativity, featuring diverse artworks spanning paintings, digital arts, photography, short films, traditional and contemporary arts, sculptures, installations and more. The event runs on March 5-25, with the grand opening ceremony scheduled for March 5.

This exhibition serves as a golden opportunity for Turkish artists eager to share their talent with a broader audience. The event has grown exponentially over the past five years, attracting hundreds of artists and thousands of visitors from the Turkish community in the U.K. and beyond. Last year alone, the exhibition showcased over 140 works by more than 60 artists, carefully curated by a distinguished jury.

The jury, consisting of esteemed names such as Bekir Utku Atahan, the Turkish republic's consul general of London, Mehmet Karakuş, director of YEE London, and distinguished U.K.-based Turkish artists, will evaluate the submissions.