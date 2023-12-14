The Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) Tuesday introduced Turkish cuisine to diplomats and mission chiefs in France on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the country’s gastronomic journey within the scope of gastrodiplomacy.

The Paris YEE organized a range of programs in France’s Strasbourg province. Hosted by the Permanent Representation of Türkiye to the Council of Europe, the program “The Centenary of Turkish Gastronomy” was attended by Türkiye’s Representative Nurdan Bayraktar Golder, Strasbourg Consul General Bekir Sarp Erzi, parliamentarians, lawmakers, ambassadors as well as press members.

Representatives were present from several countries including Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Ukraine, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan and the U.K.

Switzerland’s permanent representative to the Council of Europe, Claude Wild, who expressed a love for Turkish coffee and desserts, underlined that such cultural diplomacy programs have a significant role in enhancing bilateral relations.

The program included an exhibition of various foods, especially tea, coffee and hazelnuts, which are prominent in Turkish gastronomy, a gastronomy workshop and a reception where nearly 80 delicacies from all over Türkiye were served.

Furthermore, an exhibition including over 80 visual works of art compiled from different geographies of Türkiye through the lens of 42 valuable Turkish photographers was also held.

A gastronomy atelier – where sarma, çiğköfte and Turkish coffee – were prepared has also been a focal point of the program.

“Turkish cuisine is not only famous for its tastes but also its culture of sharing. In Turkish culture, guests have a special importance and the finest dishes are served to guests,” Golder said.

Meanwhile, Celine Aydın, coordinator of Paris YEE said: “We have carried out an important program within the scope of Turkish gastronomy as part of projects the Yunus Emre Institute conducts in the field of cultural diplomacy.”

She added Strasbourg serves as the European Union’s capital, hosting strategic institutions such as the Council of Europe and the European Court of Human Rights, and was therefore an essential location to introduce Turkish cuisine with all its details.