Located in Türkiye's Elazığ, Harput Castle, where the traces of the first settlements date back to 3000 B.C., continues to be the focus of intense archaeological research.

Eti Bakır, which has the only electrolytic copper production plant in Türkiye, is sponsoring the excavations, supporting efforts to shed light on Anatolia's long-buried history.

The company is backing the most comprehensive archaeological excavation in eastern Anatolia, aiming to uncover the cultural heritage spanning 5,000 years at Harput Castle.

Artifacts found during the Harput Castle excavations, Elazığ, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Eti Bakır)

Emphasizing the significance of bringing Elazığ's underground treasures to the surface, the head of the excavation, Ismail Aytaç, said: "Harput Castle boasts a continuous settlement history dating back to 3000 B.C., reaching until the A.D. 1900s. Known as the starting point of life in Harput, the castle is not only a regional but also a societal structure housing numerous cultural assets beyond what is known. As a former garrison, it contains many yet undiscovered historical elements, such as hidden passages, dungeons, walls and religious centers."

Artifacts found during the Harput Castle excavations, Elazığ, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Eti Bakır)

"We extend our gratitude to Eti Bakır for undertaking this crucial work of preserving such important heritage like Harput Castle and making our historical values accessible to society. With their support, we hope that Harput Castle will find its place on UNESCO's World Heritage List, rightfully claiming its significant spot in Türkiye's cultural history," he added.