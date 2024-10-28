In the Nilüfer district of Bursa, Türkiye, ongoing excavations at Kız Island, a sacred Hellenistic site, reveal significant archaeological findings. This island, located about 500 meters (1640 feet) from the charming village of Gölyazı—historically known as "Apollonia ad Rhyndacum," has been submerged for centuries, and its secrets are now coming to light.

The excavation, initiated in 2022 with support from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Bursa Uludağ University, primarily occurs from late September to early October, as the island is underwater from winter until June. Archaeologists access the site by boat once the waters recede, beginning with cleaning before conducting their work.

Architectural discoveries

The site is thought to include a complex surrounded by a "temenos," or sacred wall, from the Hellenistic period, featuring a temple, altar, stoa and exedrae. Professor Dr. Derya Şahin, leading the excavation, notes that the temple, originally built in the Archaic period, underwent significant expansions over time. A major earthquake in 121 AD damaged structures, which were restored with assistance from Roman Emperor Hadrian, highlighted in an inscription that refers to him as "ktisis" (founder) and "soter" (savior).

Significant finds

The excavation has unearthed various items, including numerous arrowheads believed to be offerings to Apollo. A notable relief depicting Apollo as a lyre player was discovered, linking it to similar finds from the 1990s. Additionally, inscriptions suggest the presence of a cult statue within the temple, originally representing Apollo as a lyre player but later transformed into Apollo Sauroctonos (Apollo the Lizard Slayer) after the earthquake.

Prof. Şahin theorizes that Kız Island was a center for priests and prophecy, where visitors sought insights and made offers. Plans are underway to make the site accessible to tourists, allowing them to learn about the archaeological findings.