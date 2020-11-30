A 1,800-year-old sewer system was discovered during archaeological excavations at the Amida Tumulus in the historical Sur district of southeastern Diyarbakır province.
Excavations in the tumulus – which was once home to many civilizations, including Urartians, Persians, Romans, Umayyads, Abbasids, Seljuks, Artuqids and Ottomans, and is described as the "heart of the old city" – were concluded this year.
During the excavations, a team of 22 experts led by professor Irfan Yıldız of Dicle University, under the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, discovered the sewer system dating back to Roman times. The system is about 6.5 meters (21.3 feet) long, 75 centimeters (29.5 inches) in height and 40 centimeters in width. Its sidewalls, base and cover were built with basalt stones.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Yıldız said successful results from the excavations prove the historical value of the city. He said that in previous stages of this year's excavations, 1,800-year-old water conduits and 1,700-year-old burial chambers were also discovered.
The discovery of the sewer system, however, is important to understand the level of technology in the Roman period, Yıldız said. "We see that a system of higher quality than today's clean water and wastewater system was used in Roman times 1,800 years ago," he added.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.