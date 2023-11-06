Actor John Voight expressed his disappointment in his daughter, Angelina Jolie, who made harsh comments against Israel and accused it of deliberately bombing civilian targets in Gaza, calling it a “mass grave.”

Voight defends Israel, saying the Israeli army has to protect the land and its people, emphasizing that Israel was attacked through inhumane terrorism.

John Voight shared a video on his official Instagram account featuring an American flag as the background, along with a caption titled “Truth and Lies.” In the video, he said: “I am very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God’s honor, God’s truths.”

This is about destroying the history of God’s land, the Holy Land, the land of the Jews. This is justice for God’s children of the holy land,” he continued. “The Israeli army must protect thy soil, thy people. This is war. It’s not going to be what the left thinks; it can’t be civil now.”

This comes after Angelina Jolie stated that Gaza is rapidly becoming a mass grave due to Israel’s airstrikes. She also said that “the world watches” as “millions of Palestinian civilians – children, women, and families – are being collectively punished.” Another post featured a photo that seemed to depict a recent Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip.

It’s been two days since John Voight posted his video, and there has been no response from Angelina Jolie.