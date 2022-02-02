Gimme some sugar: Traditional UK sweet factory enjoys global sugar rush

The Edward Gray sweet factory in central England evokes a bygone age where brass cauldrons steam with molten sugar and workers wrestle with huge chunks of gooey treacle, but its handmade products now enjoy a global demand.

A "sugar boiler" employed at the traditional sweet manufacturer Edward Grays of Dudley, or better known locally as "Teddy Grays," makes Grays Herbal Tablets in their factory in Dudley, central England, Jan. 25, 2022.

(AFP Photo)