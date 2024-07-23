Eyüp Güzel and his 18-year-old daughter Şüheda, from Istanbul, are currently traveling across Türkiye, using their art to raise awareness about Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Eyüp Güzel, a father of three, has collaborated with his daughter to create a series of paintings depicting the Israeli assaults on Gaza. Motivated by a deep-seated desire to protest these attacks and bring the suffering to public awareness, they began their tour of Türkiye with their first exhibition in Gebze on July 13.

Şüheda and Eyüp güzel pose before their artworks, Erzurum, Türkiye, July 22, 2024. (AA Photo)

Their journey has taken them through numerous cities, including Kocaeli, Düzce, Zonguldak, Kastamonu, Sinop, Samsun and Trabzon, where they have showcased their artwork.

After spending a day in each city, they reached Erzurum, where they unveiled an exhibition at Yakutiye City Square. This exhibition vividly portrayed the history of Palestinian heroes and the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7.

Their upcoming destinations include Ağrı, Van, Siirt, Batman, Diyarbakır, Mardin, Şanlıurfa, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Elazığ, Malatya, Kayseri, Konya and Ankara.

Eyüp Güzel, who also serves as the president of the Hucurat Movement Association, spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about their journey, an integral part of the "Jerusalem Project" initiated on July 13.

A citizen stops and looks at the artworks that are exhibited at Yakutiye City Square, Erzurum, Türkiye, July 22, 2024. (AA Photo)

Paintings for visual memory

Güzel described their monthlong journey across Türkiye, which culminated in the central Anatolia region. "We travel from one city to the next, spending a day in each location to host an exhibition focusing on Jerusalem and Palestine. Our aim is to create a lasting visual impression through our paintings. Visitors come, ask questions and leave with greater awareness," he explained.

Their exhibitions are structured into three categories: The historical conquerors of Palestine, artistic drawings and the genocide against Gaza by Israel.

"Since Oct. 7, there has been an ongoing genocide witnessed by the entire world. Through our artwork, we strive to depict scenes from this tragedy that continue to haunt our memories," Güzel remarked, highlighting the overwhelmingly positive reception they have received across the cities they have visited.

Güzel underscored the voluntary nature of their endeavor and their strong commitment to the cause. "We undertake this journey entirely voluntarily, driven by our dedication to this cause. It's a sacrifice we willingly embrace. This is why I embarked on this journey with my greatest companion, my daughter. Together, as father and daughter, we are mobilizing for Jerusalem and Palestine. We hope to complete our tour within a month," he added.

Şüheda Güzel, 18, stands behind artworks created by her and her father, Erzurum, Türkiye, July 22, 2024. (AA Photo)

We all contribute something

Şüheda Güzel expressed joy in accompanying her father on this tour, sharing the goal of raising awareness.

"Each painting depicts a unique narrative, portraying the Qassam Brigades, children and other elements to visually convey specific messages. The Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 have profoundly affected me. No one with a heart can remain unmoved by the images of devastation. The destruction of hospitals and the loss of innocent lives, especially children, deeply impact us. I pray for unity in the Muslim world. Each of us can contribute; the genocide persists and we each have a role to play," she expressed passionately.