A recent excavation at Fethiye Castle in Muğla has uncovered significant artifacts, including a sculpted head, jewelry, arrowheads, ceramic vessels, coins and skeletons. Analyzed in a laboratory, these findings provide evidence that the castle's history dates back 2,600 years and offer new insights into the region’s past.

The excavation began three years ago under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism auspices and continues in collaboration with the Muğla Governorship, Fethiye District Governorate, Fethiye Municipality and the Fethiye Museum. Professor Kadir Pektaş, the scientific director of the dig, is leading the project.

Among the most significant discoveries is a sculpted head, along with jewelry, arrowheads, ceramic pots, coins and human remains. These artifacts are carefully studied, restored and cataloged in a dedicated laboratory at the excavation site, shedding light on the castle’s rich 2,600-year history.

Insights into the castle's history

Kadir Pektaş spoke about the ongoing excavation efforts, emphasizing that work on both the upper and lower sections of the castle, including the walls and surrounding areas, intensified in 2024. The excavations have primarily revealed structural remains from the Menteşeoğlu and Ottoman periods. Pektaş reported the discovery of hundreds of coins, ceramics, jewelry and burial items, making this year particularly fruitful in both the quality and quantity of findings.

These materials provide crucial historical context for understanding the castle and the broader history of Fethiye. According to Pektaş, the findings suggest that Fethiye Castle’s origins date back to the Archaic Period, around the 6th century B.C.—about 2,600 years ago.

Pektaş explained that the artifacts from the Archaic period found at the site date back to the 6th century B.C. Coins uncovered at the castle appear to have been used by the local population. At the same time, Fethiye itself was a key hub in Eastern Mediterranean trade during the Byzantine and Turkish periods. However, the discoveries predate these later uses, extending well into the ancient past.

Identifying a theater at the site further supports this, indicating a significant urban presence. The castle, which continued to be used throughout the Byzantine, Menteşe and Ottoman periods, was likely a central location for the region’s inhabitants and their activities.

At the excavation laboratory, experts clean, restore and catalog these artifacts, which are crucial for understanding the area's history. Some pieces are carefully reassembled like a complex puzzle. Items deemed worthy of exhibition will be transferred to the archaeological museum for public display.

Pektaş emphasized the importance of these findings not only for understanding Fethiye’s historical foundations but also for their cultural and visual value. The artifacts contribute significantly to the archaeological record and have the potential to become valuable historical resources for the region. These discoveries also enhance Fethiye’s cultural significance and tourism potential, offering new opportunities for visitors to explore the area’s rich past.

The funding provided through the "Legacy to the Future" project has accelerated the excavation efforts at Fethiye Castle, with plans for further restoration and landscape work once the archaeological infrastructure has been uncovered. The ultimate goal is to create a visitor-friendly environment where tourists can safely explore the site, helping to boost Fethiye's tourism throughout the year. The public’s growing interest in these findings indicates that the region will soon become an even more popular destination for both domestic and international visitors.