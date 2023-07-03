Istanbul’s Bozdağ Film Studios, the third largest film set globally and the largest in Europe, offers visitors an opportunity to delve into the rich heritage of ancient Turkish history, with a particular focus on the fascinating era of the Ottoman Empire.

The historical buildings built with authenticity for the shooting of TV series allow fans to see the set environment and take them on a historical journey.

The locations of the studio consist of places such as Inegöl Castle, Ürgenç Market, Marmaracık Castle, Yenişehir Market, Kulucahisar Castle, Harzemshah Palace, Soğüt and the Kayı Tribe sections.

Thanks to interactive activities, visitors can experience and learn about history firsthand.

In the Kayı Tribe sections, one of the most frequently used locations for the TV series “Resurrection: Ertuğrul” (“Diriliş Ertuğrul”) and “The Founder: Ottoman” (“Kuruluş Osman”), visitors can take photos in traditional Turkish costumes and also engage in activities such as horseback riding, observe the production of Turkish crafts and examine the daily life of the Kayı tribe.

The Kayı tribe was a Turkic tribal group that played a significant role in the history of the Seljuk Empire and the subsequent establishment of the Ottoman Empire.

Under the leadership of their legendary leader, Ertuğrul, the Kayı tribe settled in the region that would later become the heartland of the Ottoman Empire. Ertuğrul and his son, Osman, are considered the founding fathers of the Ottoman dynasty. Osman I, the son of Ertuğrul, established a principality that gradually grew into a mighty empire.

The Kayı tribe and their descendants, who came to be known as the Ottomans, conquered vast territories in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Europe, eventually becoming one of the most powerful and enduring empires in history.

Visit to studios

Visitors get to see the sets of the series they admire and have the opportunity to meet and chat with the actors.

In the Söğüt area, visitors can spend time in places where they can enjoy traditional juice and coffee, and they can purchase conventional costumes from the souvenir shop.

The studio hosts visitors from many cities in Türkiye and numerous from the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, the Balkans and Latin America.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Mehmet Bozdağ, the head of the Bozdağ Film’s board of directors, producer and screenwriter, stated that he always dreamed of turning the set of the series into a studio and opening it for visits when he started “Resurrection: Ertuğrul.”

“We had seen many examples of this abroad. We thought that our stories, which tell the epics of our own history, should also meet with the audience. I believe that the places where the series are shot, the atmosphere, the efforts, and the sets should be seen,” he said.

“There has been great interest from visitors since day one. Here, it is not just a studio visit. There are also cultural activities. Our viewers get to see the most important cultural elements of Turkish history. Most of the people who come now are very satisfied,” he added.

Bozdağ emphasized that they are working every day to increase the allure of the studio.

“We want to create big, grand shows here in the future. We are working with our team on this. Hopefully, we will accomplish it next year, and starting in April, there will be big shows. We plan to have shows with an audience of 30,000-40,000 people,” he said.

“When people hear that we have opened, they come from Africa, Latin America, Central Asia, and Europe with great longing. I thank all our viewers,” he added.